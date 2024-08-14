Gulfport's 23rd Annual GECKOFEST to Feature Live Music, Performances and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulfport's 23rd annual GECKOFEST will offer a full day of family-friendly fun on Saturday, August 31st from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The streets of the waterfront village will be filled with live music on two stages, hundreds of food, art and craft vendors, kids' activities, and up close and personal street theater performances by a bevy of acrobats, magicians, daredevils, dancers, aerialists, fire eaters, balloon artists and costumed characters. GECKOFEST is located along Beach and Shore Boulevards in the heart of downtown Gulfport (3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport).

The theme for this year's festival, chosen by public voting, is "Saturday Night Geckos" (SNL) will be a celebration of sketch comedy, irreverent humor and spontaneous moments. The 2024 Gecko theme offers inspiration for a wide array of costumes, as well as music, dancing, food and drink. Festival-goers are always encouraged to arrive in costume and join in the wacky walking parade at 6:00 PM. A birthday celebration for Gulfport's newest sculpture and iconic photo op, G. Gordon McFly, will take place following the parade. (G. Gordon McFly sculpture designed by local Gulfport marine artist Ray Domingo)

The festival will be flanked by two stages offering music throughout the day and night. The line-up for 2024 emphasizes local talent from the Tampa Bay area. 12 hours of lively tunes on each stage will come from singers and bands including Greg Woodruff Music, Solar Flair, Laura Shepherd, Brittany Baldwin and the Bee Stings, The Boat of Us, Urban Gypsies of Florida and more. Geckofest ends on a high note each year with its ever-popular, high-energy street dances starting at 7:00 PM.

Incredible strolling and stationary street performers bring talent, fun, thrills and a circus atmosphere to the waterfront village with a chance to get up close to the action. Entertainers will make you laugh, gasp and applaud. Step right up and participate in a magic trick, witness extreme stunts happening just a few feet away and pose for photos with your favorite characters.

This year's street theater performers include fan favorites as well as fresh faces. Acts include World Stage Productions, an International high energy breakdancing show, Rafael Villa an illusionist who amazes crowds with sleight of hand, Kenny "the Clown" Cowden a multi-talented Balloon Artist/Juggler/Unicyclist, Lessa Hoops the Interactive Hoop Contortionist, Gaby Rosa - Fusion of Fire & Circus Acts, and Vitale Magic the Magical Wonder. Roaming the streets are the Emerald Adventurers (SNL edition), Marie Tess Music, Maggie Soluna on Stilts, Robert the Balloon Man, West Coast Mutineers and more.

Up to 150 small and independent businesses will offer arts, crafts and other goods, as well as foods from across the spectrum to complement the many local restaurants in the village. Purchases from GECKOFEST vendors, as well as Gulfport's own, shops, galleries and restaurants support local, home-grown small businesses so, come on "buy" and say "Hi"!

Admission and parking for GECKOFEST is complimentary. Courtesy shuttles also offer visitors an opportunity to park in off-site locations for transportation to and from their vehicle and the festival site. For more information on GECKOFEST, directions and parking go to VisitGulfportFlorida.com or join the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/GECKOFEST. GECKOFEST offers a fun-filled opportunity to explore quirky Gulfport - a wonderful slice of "Old Florida"- on one of its most colorful days of the year. This event is also pet friendly.

GECKOFEST is preceded each year by the Gecko Art Show, Gecko Crawl and Gecko Ball. All events are hosted by the non-profit Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce. A portion of proceeds from Gecko World events are donated back to the community each year. This year's recipients include the REACH! Food Program for Kids, Selah Freedom, and the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund.

"We look forward to a fun filled family friendly event. You won't want to miss all of the very talented local performers and over 150 local businesses that will be part of the 23rdannual GECKOFEST," said GECKOFEST event organizer Suzanne King.

