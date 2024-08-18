Francis Wilson Playhouse to Kick Off 95th Season With WONDERFUL TOWN in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Francis Wilson Playhouse will kick off their 95th Season with Wonderful Town, a 1953 musical comedy based on My Sister Eileen.

Set in the 1930's, the musical follows two sisters who move from rural Ohio to bustling New York to follow their dreams. They encounter a variety of colorful characters and chance at finding love along the way. With a book by Jerome Chodorov & Joseph Fields, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Betty Comden & Adolph Green, this is a must-see classic!

Wonderful Town runs September 5th through 22nd at the Francis Wilson Playhouse in Clearwater, FL, with performances Thursday-Sunday. Tickets are available via the button below, or by contacting the Box Office at (727) 446-1360.

Comments