Feature: INAUGURAL FALL FESTIVAL at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

The New Tampa Performing Arts Center (NTPAC)'s Inaugural Fall Festival is from Friday, September 8th to Sunday, September 10th. This three-day family-friendly event celebrates the arts, uniting the community through dance, music, theatrical performances, and interactive sessions, harmoniously blending education and entertainment and introducing the community to the new premiere Performing Arts Center.

Keith Arsenault, New Tampa Performing Arts Center manager, said, "I thought creating this event was a wonderful way to not only introduce use the venue to the community but also to highlight and showcase the many of the performing arts organizations that are based here in the northern part of Hillsborough County, as well as bringing in some selective other groups from the rest of the area.

"We're a new facility, and this is a great way to introduce it. We plan on doing this every year. That's why it says the inaugural and not just the Fall Festival. We have everything from high schools to professionals involved."

The event lineup features New Tampa Players, Tampa City Ballet, Opera Tampa, Atlas Modern Ballet, Daises & Axes, Rudram Dance Company, Drama Kids, Entertainment Revue, madTheatre, The Fringe, poet Gianna Russo, Tampa City Ballet, Tampa Bay Theatre Festival, Countdown Improv, among others, each adding their unique flair to the festivities.

"On Saturday and targeted at kids, we have The Florida orchestra bringing orchestral Petting Zoo, a wide variety of musical instruments for kids to have a hands-on experience with. They can pick up and play a violin. They can blow on a trombone and move the slide back and forth, and it's all supervised by educational personnel from the Florida Orchestra."

The City of Tampa's Creative Theater Group, part of their Parks and Recreation program, will do popsicle stick puppets and make your own theatre in the lobby. Outside, a mobile unit from the Hillsborough County Library system will help kids get library cards and provide them with a tote bag for school books.

In addition to sharing NTPAC's upcoming season information, materials for all groups presenting (and those who couldn't attend) will be part of a small cultural fair in NTPAC's Studio One.

"I hope people take away (from the event) everything we're presenting, from modern dance to classical Indian dance to acoustic folk rock music to Opera Tampa. We're also showcasing what many of our students can do with Wharton High School, Freedom High School, and Hillsborough Community College music program participating in showcases."

Disney's beloved film "Encanto" will also be available in NTPAC's expansive theater for a complimentary screening on Saturday morning.

Keith responded with a very long, inquisitive "W-h-h-h-y?" when questioned why the arts are so crucial to the community.

He paused and answered thoughtfully, "The arts are essential to life, to releasing creative spirit, and we have a wonderful long history in performing arts in the Tampa Bay area. It's something we definitely need to celebrate."

When asked if he wanted to say anything to the public, he responded simply, "Come!"

The full schedule of festival events is readily accessible through the county calendar. Any inquiries or further details regarding festival events and activities can be obtained by contacting (813) 829-2760. Festival hours of operation are Friday, September 8th: 5:00 PM - 10:30 PM, Saturday, September 9th: 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM, and Sunday, September 10th: 12:30 PM - 6:30 PM. Drinks and snacks will be available at the concession stand.