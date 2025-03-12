DISTANT WORLDS: Music From FINAL FANTASY is Coming to Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AWR Music Productions will present the legendary and official symphonic concert experience, Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY â€“ Celebrating FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m.Â

Legendary maestro Arnie Roth will lead a full symphony orchestra and chorus in an exciting performance of composer Masayoshi Sokenâ€™s music from FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI. The program will also feature music by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Masayoshi Soken, Yoko Shimomura and many other esteemed FINAL FANTASY composers, including a special performance by Amanda Achen (the original vocalist from FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI).

This special concert includes new HD video created by SQUARE ENIX specifically for this tour, as well as beloved music and video from the entire FINAL FANTASY series. Donâ€™t miss out on this multimedia concert experience!

Tickets for Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY start at $80.75 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.7827 or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available. The VIP add-on grants access to the post-concert meet and greet event with vocalist Amanda Achen and conductor Arnie Roth, which will include an autograph and photo opportunity with the artists. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

