Broadway Theatre Project Has Announced Guest Artist Carmit Bachar

Broadway Theatre Project has announced Grammy Award-nominated singer, dancer, choreographer, and creative Carmit Bachar as a guest artist at BTP's summer 2020 intensive: BTP AT LAND AND SEA! At the project, Carmit will be sharing her knowledge of the entertainment industry with aspiring musical theatre performers.*

Want to study with Carmit and other legendary artists in BTP's Guest Artists Series? Apply for BTP AT LAND AND SEA by January 31, 2020 by calling Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 or visiting http://broadwaytheatreproject.com/

Entertainer, host, and creative Carmit Bachar is the sultry voiced, red-haired beauty known as one of the original members of the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated recording group The Pussycat Dolls. The group rose to international fame as a pop sensation with chart-topping hit singles like "Dontcha," "Buttons," "Stickwitchu," and "Beep." As a professional dancer, Carmit has graced the stage with Beyonce, Michael & Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, No Doubt and, Ricky Martin, as the "La Vida Loca Girl." She has choreographed for many artists including Gwen Stefani, Macy Gray and Adam Lambert. Carmit hosted The Pulse On Tour for four seasons and taught her famous classy Doll 2 Dame Heels class as well as mentored many future talents. She co-created and produced The Zodiac Show: a multi-genre live music/performance art stage show. Carmit co-created and hosted the dance web series Pop Dance Life! She is recognized as an ambassador for Operation Smile: the leading organization providing cleft lip and palate repair surgeries to children worldwide. 2020 will see The Pussycat Dolls Reunion hit the road worldwide!

*Carmit Bachar's attendance at Broadway Theatre Project is schedule-permitting.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You