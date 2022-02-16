BWW Review: THE PROM Sparkles and Shines at Straz Center For Performing Arts

"I believe despite all the awfulness, people still have good in them." -Emma

The Prom a new musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Directed and Choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, this explosive new musical took the stage by storm Tuesday night at the Straz Center, and with open arms, the audience welcomed this exceptional cast to the bay area. Boasting a primarily younger cast who danced and sang till everything was left on the stage, the audience was grooving in their seats and filled with joy all evening.

Based on a court case in Fulton Mississippi where a student by the name of Constance McMillen intended to bring her girlfriend to the school prom and was met with staunch intolerant school board members, who chose to cancel the school's prom altogether. Seeking a violation of her First Amendment rights McMillen with the help of the ACLU sued the school district. The Judge, however, did not force the school board to reinstate the prom. After not reinstating the initial prom the school board allowed for a separate prom to be held at a local Country Club in which McMillen could attend, however, the parents of other students planned a separate sanctioned prom under hush for fear of media scrutiny. Celebrities from all around rallied together in support to help sponsor a "Second-Chance" prom so she and her girlfriend could attend without backlash.

The Prom's story is similar in fashion but set in fictional Edgewater, Indiana a Conservative small midwestern town. With the help of Barry Glickman and fellow Tony-Winning Actress Dee Dee Allen and Broadway performers Trent Oliver and Angie; all of whom received media scrutiny for being "Narcissist" set out to change the Narrative of their careers by helping Emma achieve the Prom of her dreams.

From top to bottom this cast is stunning from the first note, first dance step to the final bow. The Choreography is so top-notch and synchronized you can't help moving in your seat and wanting to dance right along with them. The cast works it out and leaves everything on the stage from the very first number "Changing Lives." Boasting a young and extremely talented ensemble there was not a weak link in the entire company. The precision is unmatched here and you never want the dancing to end.

For Tuesday night's performance we are met with the Understudy for Emma, and Mr. Hawkins. From the first moment, she steps onto the stage Megan Grosso is a standout. Her first solo in "Just Breathe" captures our heart as her vocal power shines through and we travel along through the plight of her journey. Megan is top-notch here and should be commended for her performance.

As Mr. Hawkins, Christoper McCrewell is stellar. His vocal delivery in "We Look to You," is a beautiful moment. Reminiscent of Taye Diggs in The Wild Party, when he sings "I'll be Here", this is Christopher McCrewell's swoon-worthy moment, and his relationship with Dee Dee is magical to watch.

Courtney Balan is a show-stopper as Dee Dee Allen. From her first entrance to the final number, she is every Broadway Diva in her element. With performances reminiscent of Bette Middler, and the stage presence of Megan Mulally as Karen Walker, she is a joy to watch and truly invested in every moment. Her solo "The Lady's Improving," is magnificent and reminiscent of "Ladies who Lunch," from Company. Courtney should be commended for her incredible show-stopping performance here.

Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman is outstanding. He's everyone's best friend and comic relief. His mannerisms and stage presence on every entrance is mirrored to that of Sean Hayes' iconic turn as Jack McFarland. He's impressive every moment on stage and his relationship with Emma is such a joy to watch. His "Barry's Going to the Prom" needs to be seen, for it is a standout moment of the show.

Emily Borromeo as Angie is a knockout and so funny here. Her "Zazz" number is wonderful, and just like The Leading Player in Pippin during numbers like "On the Right Track" her Fosse choreography is top-notch. When Emma joins in her number and discovers her newfound confidence your heart will burst with joy.

Bud Weber makes a hilarious turn as Trent Oliver. He's the annoying one of the friend group who constantly boasts about their accolades, but it's all talk and no chutzpah. He is hilarious to watch and his number "Love Thy Neighbor" in Act 2 is exceptional. From tambourines to the addition of Godspell cast members this hilarious moment will leave you in stitches.

As Alyssa Greene Kalyn West is wonderful in stage presence and vocal power. Her solo moment with "Alyssa Greene" is a great song and really tells her story. The standout moment for me here is her duet with Emma "Dance with You" the harmonies and the love between the two will make you root for their plight and it's a beautiful moment between them. Perfectly matched Megan and Kalyn are wonderful to watch together and both should be commended for their beautiful performances.

This ensemble is hands down the best ensemble I have seen in recent months. Each member, not a weak link to be seen are in it 100 percent every step of the way. I think that is what makes this show so entertaining, so uplifting, you have a stellar ensemble who are in the moment as much as the principals and it makes this story truly grounded and believe-able every second. The harmonies in Emma's song "Unruly Heart" soar to the very top of the rafters, and this Ensemble, this Company truly proves the power of a tight-knit unit. The dancing is unparalleled here and you want to just keep watching. Standouts in the ensemble are Braden Allen King as the youngest member of the Company, Jordan De Leon, James Caleb Grice, Brittany Nicole Williams, and Olivia Cece to name a few. Many shows that come through on tour, the audience tends to focus on the plight of the Principals. When I first saw Hamilton, I was told to make sure to focus on every person at least once during the show. Shows like Hamilton and this production of The Prom truly show the strength of the Company, for there is always somewhere to look, or something to watch. That truly goes hand in hand with the power of the Direction for the moment to moment both verbal, and non-verbal are stellar here.

Technically stunning across the board The Prom is the show to see. The scene changes from the school, to Applebees, to the Prom itself, are so seamless and fast-paced you never want it to end. The costumes are beautifully done and Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman should be commended for the beautiful, sparkling, and sassy costumes that help complete who these characters individually are. Natasha Katz's Lighting Design and Brian Ronan's Sound Design help create beautiful moments and convey the world of the story exceptionally well. Casey Nicholaw and the entire cast and crew of the touring company should be commended here, for this is one of the strongest tours I've seen come through in recent time.

If you are looking for joy, comedy, love and an inspirational theatrical experience then look no further than The Prom. So put on your best sequins, grab your tiara and your best friends, and head to The Straz Center this week through Sunday to catch this stunning, magical, and beautiful piece of theatre. Tickets for the Tampa leg of the tour can be purchased at strazcenter.org or by calling the box office. "You belong at the Prom!" This is the First National Tour for The Prom since it opened on Broadway in 2018, and I hope this stop in Tampa is the first of many for several seasons to come!

"I just wanna dance with you, let the whole world melt away and dance with you, Who cares what other people say? And when we're through no one can convince us we were wrong, all it takes is you and me and a song!" -Emma and Alyssa during "Dance with You"

"Its time to, Build a Prom for everyone, Show them all it can be done, If music blares and no one cares, Who your unruly heart loves.." -Company during "Time to Dance"

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer