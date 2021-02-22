BWW Review: SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF A VIRTUAL STUNNING MARVEL at American Stage

Friday evening I had the pleasure of experiencing a story loosely based on fact of the wonderful Louis Armstrong celebrated Jazz trumpeter and singer. Understandably hesitant at first with the idea of a "Virtual Performance" I sat in the comfort of my home with an open mind willing and ready to experience what was about to be laid forth. I've seen many performances presented by American Stage so I knew the magic would be there, but there is something about the "physical connection" that sort of "...in the room where it happens" that I missed so greatly here. That is not to diminish the understandably beautiful piece in which the fine folks at American Stage presented, and I completely admire their work here as we are all so much in need of live performances.

The story is somewhat simple here Louis Armstrong appears inside his dressing room at the historic Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. The year is 1971 and Mr. Armstrong leads us on a biopic tale of his rise to stardom and helps "change the tune" that he may/may not be an "Uncle Tom" or a "Clown" as posed by critics in the likes of the New York Times. We also learn about his acquaintances/involvement with big-time criminals such as Al Capone. Then the script is flipped and we see his relationship with his long-time manager and friend Joe Glaser, and the rivalry between Mr. Armstrong and the equally great Miles Davis. Along this roller coaster of a tale, we see a man starting in his humble beginnings and rising to the stardom that is and always was the marvelous Louis Armstrong.

American Stage and Director Ted Lange created a wonderful piece of art here. L.Peter Callender is truly exquisite and a masterful story-teller in not only his expressions but his vocal delivery. To not only look and sound like the great Louis Armstrong, but to deliver a performance so poised, so polished, and yet unabashed and rough as Louis was is incredible. Then to turn completely around and play Joe Glaser and Miles Davis each with their own vocal inflection was a feat that was so beautiful to watch it was undeniably perfect. I've had the experience of witnessing the amazing work of Mr. Callender's genius from a Directing viewpoint with last season's marvelously effective Skeleton Crew, but this is my first time experiencing his true brilliance as an actor. I can only imagine the experience it would've been seeing this live. Director Ted Lange and Mr. Callender should both be lauded here for a truly outstanding performance.

Ted Lange of The Love Boat fame helmed a beautiful production. His smooth direction and eye to the most finite detail kept us drawn in and unable to look away. The exquisite storytelling created here between actor and director was so effective and should not be missed. The script is rough and tough as nails but at its center a story full of heart and not over-done with facts. The story is "loosely-based" on facts and Mr.Teachout's script is a fine one indeed. Terry Teachout's biopic script is expertly delivered at the hands of Mr. Callender. We see Louis delivering his story through an old tape recorder so that his words can be penned into an auto-biography and or later edited when deemed appropriate. Satchmo himself said it best, "Life was there for me, and I accepted it. Put one foot forward and see where you end up." From top to bottom delivered as smooth as silk a Masterclass in Storytelling and Directing.

From the technical side, American Stage delivers just as strongly. Set designer Jerid Fox did a beautiful job with Louis' dressing room down to the finest detail. The use of the props and set dressings made this story jump right off the screen and welcomed us with open arms to 1971. John Millsap's set construction is exquisite here from all angles. Chris Baldwin's lighting design worked well for this tale especially in the lighting during the asides as Mr. Glaser, and Miles Davis. Catherine Cann's costumes were perfect for the period. The only thing I will say about this "Virtual" instance was every so often the screen would flash green. Not sure if this was something to with the camera or if this was intentional as a way to help evoke the time period. It was slightly distracting at times not so much that it removed the viewer from the exquisite performance, but more of a head-scratching moment. At times the music played in the background specifically Bing Crosby's "Lazy River" was too faint almost inaudible at points. Outside of these minor issues the fine folks at American Stage have created a truly beautiful production even in these unprecedented times.

You would be hard-pressed to find another "Virtual" production as fine as this. The cream of the crop is the best in virtual production around. "What a wonderful world" we live in to be able to experience such a masterclass in talent and production and the team over at American Stage has created a Wonderful World with Satchmo. You can catch Satchmo at the Waldorf part of American Stage's Virtual Stage only through February 28th. Greatly looking forward to the day when we can return to the comfortable chairs of American Stage and feel the excitement of live performances once again in this beautiful venue, but for now, their Virtual Stage is a welcomed exchange. Old Satchmo won't be around too long as his time at the Waldorf will soon end, but like his music, it will remain fondly instilled in our hearts and memories for time to come.

Photo credit: American Stage