BWW Previews: VIVID THEATRE PRODUCTIONS DEBUTS GOD OF CARNAGE at Stageworks Theatre

If you are a parent, in nearly all instances, you will go to the ends of the earth to protect your child.

In Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage, after a boy injures another in a schoolyard confrontation, the parents meet to discuss the course of action in a civilized manner. Civility quickly crumbles as the conversation escalates in this savage comedy, the inaugural production of the semiprofessional theatre company Vivid Theatre Production, opening at Stageworks on Friday, September 6 through 15.

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage begins as an innocent squabble between children, transforming into an emotional battle between parents.

At the helm of Vivid Theatre Productions and God of Carnage is founder and director Drew Eberhard. The debut season consists of two musicals and four non-musicals. Following the theme of "A Season of Extraordinary Women," Drew's inaugural season showcases and empower women.

"Everyone should come out to see this show that either grew up with parents who will go to any extreme to protect their own or are parents themselves. There are truly endearing moments, and in your face sucker-punches that almost make the audience member glance at themselves in the mirror," said Drew. "You can find something in each of these characters that you can find in yourself at some point in your life."

The mature-themed production starring Tynan C. Pruett, Eric Weber, Rei Capote, and Jason Ensor is a contrast of a character's strength and weakness.

"Set in a Brooklyn brownstone, the dichotomy of the characters and the strengths in which they find in themselves and each other, truly define and make a beautiful introspective on parenting and marriage that almost anyone can relate with in one way or another.

"What makes each person tick is what makes God of Carnage so relevant. Any person who is a parent themselves or has parents and grew up in a similar environment such as this knows how this story goes. This is a look into what happens when the doors are closed and the gloves come off."

God of Carnage runs September 6-15 at Stageworks, 1115 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Showtimes are Friday 8 pm, Saturday 3 pm and 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm. Purchase tickets at https://stageworkstheatre.secure.force.com/ticket#details_a0S1J00000BZLKQUA5. Learn more at http://www.vividtheatreproductions.org.





