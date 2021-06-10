BWW Previews: Thursday Open Mic Returns To Powerstories Theatre

Celebrating their 21st anniversary this year and coming back to live in-theatre productions, Powerstories Theatre is going back to its roots with the return of Open Mic true storytellers.

Led by Open Mic director, Cheryl Flowers, Powerstories will reopen its doors, closed 19 months since the pandemic, to showcase local storytellers, spoken word artists, poets, and singers of original works on July 8, 2021, at 7:30 PM.

The 2021 debut will feature local storyteller, author, and motivational speaker, Donald L. Dowridge, Jr.

"Powerstories is excited to open our doors again. We couldn't think of a better way to kick off the theater opening than with hearing your true stories," said Cheryl. "Is there a story you are bursting to tell? Come to Powerstories and tell us what's on your mind. True stories help us to understand each other. Have you written a song and want to try it out? Come on in we will listen. Time for the poetry to flow at Powerstories again. Spoken-word, telling your true story, is so powerful."

Fifteen five-minute spots are available. Audience seating is limited.

"It's time to come out and shine on our stage."

Ticket cost for Open Mic is $5 for Storytellers or Listeners. Complete details and registration form are available online. To learn more or to register, visit powerstories.com/ open-mic.



ABOUT POWERSTORIES THEATRE Founded in 2000, the intimate 501(c)3 nonprofit professional theatre, Powerstories Theatre's mission is staging true stories to open minds and hearts and inspire action worldwide. In the speaking and honoring of these true stories of great learning, performers and audiences alike receive a powerful gift - the validation that they are living a unique, valuable life. Powerstories vitally connects people with each other, and helps inspire and motivate positive contributions to the world. Powerstories is proud to be sponsored by Hillsborough County Commissioners and Arts Council.

