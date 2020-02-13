BWW Previews: TICKLE YOUR FUNNYBONE WITH FARCE OF NATURE at Plant City Entertainment

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Plant City Entertainment gifts patrons with a hysterical Southern-fried farce Farce of Nature by the writing team of Jones Hope and Wooten. In the past, the three playwrights actually visited the PCE theatre, selected as part of a community theatre tour.

Farce of Nature tells the tale of a single crazy day in the life of an Arkansas family, the Wilburns. While trying to find the source of a putrid smell, chaos ensues.

"I love their plays," said director Kelley Gustafson. "They're simple, warm-hearted, and both the youngest and oldest audience member can understand them. They used to be writers for The Golden Girls, so it's that kind of comedy."

The cast features Mollie Anderson, Victor Hamilton, Kristen Permenter, Se'a Shelley-Ryan, Richard Ryan, Coy Permenter, Jennifer Groff, Kirk Groff, and Christine Wynne.

"My vision for the production is that people come in a visit the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks. They can forget their troubles for a good two hours and laugh out at all these zany characters," said Kelley. "They have a slight bit of realism to them and they can probably relate them to someone who lives down the street in a small town."

If you noticed the repeated last names of cast members, this comedy showcases three married couples out of nine performers.

"It's great for the kissing scenes," she joked. "Two of them get to play opposite each other, so it's wonderful. The fight scenes have a lot of realism to it because they are used to relating to their partner."

When asked the message that the audience should take away, Kelley didn't hesitate in her response.

"I think the message of the show is life is hard, but we're all strong. We don't know our strength until we are put to the test and the next day it always looks brighter. If you are feeling like life's got you down, come and see the show. It will make you forget about your problems because the things that happen to this family in one day are unbelievable."

Farce of Nature is at Plant City Entertainment, 101 N Thomas St., Plant City and runs February 14-23. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. On Valentine's Day, the first 40 21+ couples will get chocolate and champagne and a discounted couples ticket price at the door. To learn more or buy tickets online, visit ww.pceshows.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories