BWW Previews: THINKTANK AND TAMPAREP PARTNER FOR THE GIVER AND THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT at Stageworks Theatre

Coming to stage on November 19, The Giver is one of two productions running in repertory through mid-December at Stageworks Theatre. The nomadic theatre companies, ThinkTank, and TampaRep found a welcoming space at Stageworks Theatre. In this scholastic-themed collaboration, the partnership also features The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time opening on November 26.

"We are three strong female-led companies working together to make some magic," said Emilia Sargent, producing artistic director for Tampa Repertory.

Both shows feature two large, solid ensembles of professional adult actors, others in the local community and ThinkTank's Young Artist Ensemble members. Twelve actors are featured in The Giver and ten in The Curious Incident of the Dog. Five actors share the stage for both shows.

Both company's producing artistic directors Georgia Mallory Guy and Emilia had been in conversations about plays they wanted to do together for several years. Coming out of the pandemic, as theatres without a permanent space, neither could qualify for the grants available to help businesses return to normalcy. They decided to pull their resources to operate and produce at the level they like to do.

"We were two companies in Hillsborough County that didn't have a home. We move from venue to venue. Teaming up and combining our creativity seemed like a great idea. Teaming up with Stageworks gives us the venue and three strong companies working together with similar energies," said Emilia.

"Out of that came the notion of what if we did a rep show - what if we do two shows using the space, using the same elements including actors and do a true repertory run," said Georgia. "We've always partnered with Stageworks. They've always been our home base. I think of them as our mentor company."

Both The Giver, stage-adapted by Eric Coble and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Simon Stephens' stage adaption, center on the coming of age of the main character, a young teenage boy. The teenager has to approach seemingly impossible obstacles in ways unexpected of someone so young.

The Giver offers a reminder of the importance of individuality. When Jonas turns twelve, he is assigned the unique role to work with the Giver, who keeps the memories of the world as it used to exist - memories of violence and fear, but also joy and love. Together, Jonas and the Giver come up with a plan that will change their world forever.

Georgia said that she loved watching Jonas come into discovering who he was; his eyes become more open to the world around him.

"I wanted to start a trend in our fall show, making it a scholastic show for young audiences, but also one that has depth and breadth - a weight to it, and once we're out of the pandemic, finding ways to make that a field trip for middle and high school kids," said Georgia. "The Giver presented itself in a somewhat current way, sort of reflective of current situations in our world today. The metaphor of life is happening on stage. Because it has young people in and is centered around family and community, it speaks to what we believe in - material on stage that reflects the lives of young people. "

Annie Sardouk plays Jonas' younger sister Lily.

"One of the things I love about this play is the broad emotions that the audience will feel," said Annie. "I think there are great comedic and dramatic moments. From the leads to the supporting roles, everyone goes through the same problems at different ages through the play. I feel connected to my cast, and I think the audience will connect with that. I think there are many messages throughout the piece, the main one being freedom of choice. After the play ends, I think they'll be thinking about how the world we live in now could be like the play and how it isn't, and that's a good thing."

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time centers on Christopher, a neurodivergent boy on the autism spectrum who decides to investigate the death of his neighbor's dog after being falsely accused.

"Christopher has a brilliant mind. It's always been compelling to me because it's a story of overcoming and learning self-reliance and bravery, that you can overcome obstacles if you push through," said Emilia.

Bringing authenticity to the role of Christopher is a regional actor and disability advocate JJ Humphrey who is on the spectrum. JJ blossomed through being immersed in theatre. Performing helped him learn how to make eye contact.

"JJ is a stunning young man, and the fact that he is autistic himself, he has a greater understanding of the character than someone without that experience would have," said TampaRep producing associate Jim Sorenson. "His character of Christopher doesn't make eye contact as a general rule. I watched one of the run-through the other day, and Christopher was not making eye contact. I think this was something JJ brought from his own life. At first, I wondered why the actor was doing that; then I realized it was the actor making an excellent choice."

When asked what the companies hoped the audience would be talking about on the drive home, Emilia quickly responded, "I can't wait to see what these two companies will do next!"

To accommodate special needs and sensory issues, the theatre companies are presenting relaxed performances: The Giver on Saturday, November 20, and The Curious Incident on November 27. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (813) 556-8737 or visit tamparep.org or thinktanktya.org.