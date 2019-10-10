BWW Previews: THE STRAZ ARTS LEGACY REMIX PROJECT CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE at The Straz Center For The Performing Arts

As a way to celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where writers, actors, musicians, singers, and dancers join together to perform for a free event showcasing a particular culture. On October 11, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project will celebrate the Caribbean culture.

Guests will get an up-close look at the beauty of the Caribbean culture through music, dance, and cuisine provided by food vendors Jerk Hut and Auntie Tootsie.

The special event features the Caribbean band Impulse, Bomba Dance; Drumming and Song group CuKiAra; Trinidad & Tobago Cultural Association of Tampa Bay, Kiddies Carnival Dancers; dancer Milagros Ramirez; song and storyteller Ms. Jen-Jen, Indo-Caribbean musician and & singer, Ricky Ramnarase, and singer Tara Siewdass. Kerri Ann Prescod will be instructing audience members in the art of Caribbean dance.



New to The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX project is a visual display. Artists Maria Ortiz-Haynes, Junior Polo, and Dawn Gonsalves will be featured in an art gallery.

Caribbean American National Development Organization (CANDO) will have a table set up and will be accepting donations for the Bahamas hurricane relief.

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project - Caribbean Cultural celebration is October 11 at 630-930pm, Straz Riverwalk. Learn more at https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/Other-Straz-Center-Events/Arts-Legacy-REMIX_1920/Caribbean-Celebration





