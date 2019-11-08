BWW Previews: THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY - ONE NIGHT ONLY - Saturday - at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Coming to Straz Center on Saturday, November 9, for one night only is the critically-acclaimed concert style theatre show The Simon & Garfunkel Story starring George Clements as Paul and Andrew Wade as Art.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, the show is a journey through the life and musical creativity of two young boys from Queens, New York who go one to become the world's most successful duo, starting from their modest beginnings as "Tom and Jerry," through their massive success and ultimate split; culminating in the famous Central Park concert.

A professional performer for 14 years, Andrew recently moved to New York and made his off-Broadway debut. He auditioned for Art in the show by performing with several Paul candidates to find the perfect combination.

"Portraying a real person, has its own set of challenges. It's certainly a balancing act. You want to be true to the original person and not create a caricature of them while accentuating their most memorable features (i.e., vocal inflection and style, mannerisms) to make them instantly recognizable, and also treat it as a tribute to who they were/are," said Andrew. "Ultimately, there is less focus on creating a character or adding your personal flair and more on adapting what is historical and meshing it with what is required in the show while maintaining the integrity of who that person is/was."

The theatre show features all the hits such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," "The Sound of Silence," and many more.

Andrew said that his favorite song to perform has always been "America."

"I think the lyrical storytelling is supremely beautiful and has a real arc that goes from hope and anticipation to uncertainty and doubt and back again. Not to mention, the melody and harmony are gorgeous, just like all of their music," he said.

"(The show) certainly lends itself to an older generation, but anyone who loves music and has an appreciation for music history here in America should come to hear this music. If they are reliving the memories they had of this music and have enjoyed going on this 20-year journey with us; we've done our job."

The Simon & Garfunkel Story plays the Straz Center's Ferguson Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.





