BWW Previews: STELLAR CAST AND SHOW DATES FOR THE WAVERLY GALLERY ANNOUNCED at J STAGE THEATRE

Tickets are now available for J Stage Theatre's winter production of The Waverly Gallery. All performances will take place at the J Stage Theatre at the Maureen and Douglas Cohn Jewish Community Center, 13009 Community Campus Drive, Tampa. The show opens on Wednesday, January 26 at 7:00 PM and runs through Sunday, January 30.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $25 and may be purchased at www.jcccohncampus.com/jstage. Seating will be socially distanced per CDC guidelines and

masks will be required at all times.

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery by Kenneth Lonergan is

about the final years of a generous, chatty and feisty grandmother's ending battle against

Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a

small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence

and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson. More than a

memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of

crisis.

The production is professionally directed and produced by Vivid Theatre Productions. The

Waverly Gallery marks the fifth collaboration between J Stage Theatre and the professional

production company.

Auditions drew an unbelievably talented cast of newcomers and alumni. "It was exciting to see

all of the interest in the classic award-winning play The Waverly Gallery, and the talent level of

the local actors vying to be cast was remarkable. The excitement and dynamics of the then

potential candidates began to unfold so early in the process, literally, we could see the

powerful story of Kenneth Lonergan come to life as we started the first round of rehearsals via

Zoom," said Drew Eberhard, director of Vivid Theatre Productions.

The casting call sought performers ages 18 years and above in the Tampa Bay area. Eric Misner was cast as the lead role of Howard Fine. Misner has been performing throughout the Tampa Bay area for 20 years. Previous roles include A Doll's House, Excursion Fare, Dracula, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Crucible, All My Sons and Murder in Green Meadows. He expressed being his happiness about his first appearance with Vivid Theatre Productions, "especially in a piece about such an important and universal subject."

Returning to the J Stage Theatre is Patti Rinner, last seen as Kate Keller in the production of All

My Sons. Rinner shared that she is "delighted to embrace the role of Ellen Fine in The Waverly

Gallery." In addition to theatre, she spent 27 years making magic in the Entertainment

Department at Walt Disney World in Orlando, as well as serving as a music specialist for schools in Hillsborough County for 21 years. Rinner's television credits include a number of commercials as well as background work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Right Stuff. Her film credits include portraying Katie Donaldson in Where the Land Meets the Sky and background work in a number of films.

Newcomers to J Stage Theatre include Mary Kay Cyrus as Gladys Green, Trevor Lloyd as Daniel Green and Jonathan O'Brien as Don Bowman. Cyrus has been seen locally embracing her role as Aida in Over the River and Through the Woods at Early Bird Dinner Theater, multiple roles in Tarpon Arts production of Almost, Maine, and Juror #10 in a mixed-gender production of Twelve Angry Men in New Port Richey. She has also received Best Actress awards for her portrayal of Thelma in night, Mother and Kate Keller in All My Sons with Carrollwood Players.

Lloyd is a Florida native, who has been bringing the thrill of theatre to audiences around the

Tampa Bay Area. His most recent performance was as Nostradamus in Something Rotten!

Lloyd's most notable roles include Curly from Oklahoma, The Dentist from Little Shop of Horrors and Lord Farquaad from Shrek. Trevor was awarded best supporting actor for his role as Matt in Snapshots while competing with The New Tampa Players at the Florida Thespians Festival.

O'Brien was born and raised in St. Petersburg. Notable theatre credits include Toxie/Melvin in

The Toxic Avenger, Matthew Teitman in Dionysus on the Down Low and as Harold in The Boys in the Band. O'Brien stated, "The Waverly Gallery will be challenging and heart-warming and I'm

looking forward to working with this very talented cast."

Vivid Theatre productions creatively developed the set for this show which captures the

essence of a working Art Gallery which will feature two Tampa-based Israeli Artists and their

artwork for sale.

On Sunday, January 30, there will be two performances. The 1:00 PM matinee will include a

talk-back session with professionals and caregivers who are proficient in Alzheimer's care. The

closing night performance at 6:00 PM will include a wine and cheese reception at intermission

along with a chat with the featured artists.

For more information about J Stage Theatre, please contact Brandy Gold at

brandy.gold@jewishtampa.com.