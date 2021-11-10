BWW Previews: PAINTER MARK ROTHKO'S FICTIONALIZED STORY RED DEBUTS THROUGH Craig Hartfield Productions and Shakespeare In The Yard

On November 11, Red, John Logan's Tony-winning 2009 play, comes to an outdoor venue in Dade City. Directed by Derek Baxter, the production is co-produced by Rhett Ricardo's Shakespeare in the Yard and Craig Hartfield's Hartfield Productions. Red tells the story of the famous artist Mark Rothko who is painting for the Four Seasons Restaurant, and Ken, his fictional assistant.

This dream production of the trio also stars the producers in the two roles.

Rhett saw the play on Broadway HD and was so invested in it that I reached out to Craig about a co-production.

"The play examines the question of how does art relate to our lives, and really questions our examination of the self through art," explained Derek. "Both characters talk in great detail about what their personal art is supposed to signify or not signify, what they are trying to say and express through their art. They talk about color theory through personal experiences to how philosophy and the examination of the Greek gods compare to art."

Craig's character, Mark, is discontent with anything new that's happening. He only respects those that came before him. He is very vocal to his assistant about his opinions and personal philosophy.

"Mark is the established painter who gets an assistant who's also a painter," Craig explained. "It's an interesting dichotomy between the old-school painter and his world and the new painter coming in to work with him and learn from him. The old guy is learning something from the new guy as well. My character is very attached to his belief of the way it should be done."

Ken is fresh out of college as an undergraduate in art. He believes he is going into a mentorship with a painter he admires and high respects.

"Ken is very wrong and it is literally just an assistant job," said Rhett. "Eventually, in the show, Ken speaks his mind and really gets through to Rosco."

The three men said as they did themselves, they hope after seeing the production, the audience jumps on the internet to learn more about this fascinating painter.

"The thing about this show is some of the things that his character says are actual Mark Rothko quotes. The way this show has changed my view on art - it has completely changed my life because before I had never been the kind of guy who'd go into an art museum and stand and look at pictures," said Rhett. "Now, I realize how interesting art can be."

Craig added, "Doing the show makes you think about art in a different way - the paintings on the wall and what they mean."

The overall message of the play is expressionism and staying true to yourself.

"It's really fascinating for a play to be written about an actual moment in history, but the story is fictionalized," said Derek. "The theme blurs the line creating a story where there are three characters in this two-person play. The art is the third character. It really speaks to how much weight we can give art."

Red runs November 11-14 at 8 pm at an outdoor venue located at 36731 Missouri Avenue, Dade City. The show contains strong language. Tickets are by donation at the door. Masks are not required but are welcomed. To learn more, visit Shakespeare in the Yard on Facebook or Instagram or hartfieldproductions.com.