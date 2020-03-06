BWW Previews: ONE NIGHT ONLY, TWELVE ACTRESSES GETS REAL ABOUT VAGINAS IN V-DAY ST. PETE 2020 BENEFIT PERFORMANCE at NOVA 535

"Powerful. Raw. Real."

Producer, director, and actress Samantha Stevens described the upcoming production of Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues tonight.

In celebration of VDAY St. Pete 2020, for one night only, on March 3, at the event space NOVA 535, a dozen talented women will be talking, laughing, shouting, and sobbing about something frequently whispered in hushed tones.

This is not the first time Samantha has been part of this historic celebration of women and women's sexuality.

"I found this play in college at California State University of Monterey Bay, where I studied Teledramatic Arts & Technology, where I was cast in my first production. I have been in theater since I was four years old, but this play was different. It was a transformative and cathartic experience for me, and it led me to be involved in the VDAY movement for ten years after that. I directed The Vagina Monologues in San Francisco, Oakland, Marin, and co-directed it in Los Angeles, CA," she said. "It has been ten years since I have done the play, and I am so delighted to be reunited with" these stories and characters, and also to see the evolution of the script in its current version."

Twenty-two years ago, The Vagina Monologues birthed V-Day, a global activist movement to end violence against all women. The play has been performed across the globe by local V-Day activists, raising over $100 million for grassroots anti-violence groups, rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, and safe houses.

Raise the Vibration is the spotlight (theme) of the VDAY St. Pete 2020.

"My vision is to make this a community event not only featuring local talent but also bringing together organizations that help women to raise the awareness around resources available to women in the area. We have community booths with Metro Health, Planned Parenthood, St. Pete Free Clinic and Suncoast Inc.," said Samantha, "The play begins the evening but then ends with live drumming that leads the audience out to a fire performance on the patio and drum circle while the venue is transformed to the afterparty with a showcase of local talent included poets, comedians, musicians, performance artists all joining together to raise the vibration, meaning stand up for women's rights."

Starring Samantha and Nontsikelelo Kote, Michelle Lisan, Jacqueline Azis, Natasha Samreny, Francine Wolf, Hannah Bergman, Amy Mitchell, Cindy Burnham, Kara Gold, Jacqueline Azis, Ariel Blue, and Debbie Sokolov, The VDAY St. Pete 2020 events will be raising money for Planned Parenthood and St. Pete Free Clinic Baldwin Women's Residence.

Samantha believes that everyone can benefit from seeing the production because it provokes conversation and opens people of all genders to discuss sex and sexuality healthily.

After the performance, she hopes women will learn to be more attuned to their bodies.

"I hope people check in more with their bodies - connect themselves with how their vaginas feel, what they say, and listen to them. I hope people have more appreciation for the vagina and can talk more about their sexual selves. I want people to feel good about showing up for their community and raising money for organizations that desperately need resources to offer services."

Samantha explained that the show is so much more than talking about vaginas.

"The theme of the show is Women. Although the play is called The Vagina Monologues, people think it is about a body part, but really it is about women's experiences and how our sexualities can be affected by sexual trauma and how important talking about these experience are to women's lives later in life and how important healing is. Telling the stories is the first step toward healing.

"I feel very honored to lead a cast of amazing local Tampa Bay women who have stepped forward to volunteer their time and give of themselves to help the cause. It is such a gift to see women light up in these roles and step into their own strength and power to give life to these stories."

The Vagina Monologues is March 6, 2020, at 8 pm at NOVA 535, 535 Dr. M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg. Following the performance is a Raise the Vibration After Party. Information and tickets for both events are available here: https://www.facebook.com/VDAYStPete2020, The Vagina Monologues FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2638569939696666, The Vagina Monologues Ticket Link: https://vday2020stpete.eventbrite.com, Raise The Vibration After Party FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/471360633539581 and Raise The Vibration After After Party Ticket Link: https://vaginaafterparty_raisethevibration2020.eventbrite.com.





