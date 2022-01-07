BWW Previews: LIVE THEATRE RETURNS WITH COMEDY, REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at Powerstories Theatre

After a nearly twenty-four-month intermission, Powerstories Theatre returns on February 3- 20 with the production REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES by Josefina López. This crowd-pleasing comedy gem examines the bond between five headstrong and determined Latinx women in a small sewing factory in East Los Angeles.

Under the direction of Linda Edmundo, REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES features Alejandra Sepúlveda Colón as Ana, Michelle Crowder-Soellner as Estela, Lillian Almodovar as Carmen, Lupita Hahn as Pancha, and Natalia Cruz De Dios as Rosali.

"It is so funny. This is a comedy, first and foremost, but it also has valuable lessons," said Linda. "There's female empowerment and entrepreneurship. There's also family and women of all different ages and generations coming together, working together for the good of one common goal. They are coming together as women, as Latinas and working hard."

Linda said that an important theme of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES is challenging society's ideas of beauty or what a body should look like.

"Women do have curves, and it's ok to express that. We don't have to try to fit into certain fashion and clothes. We can build the clothes around our beautiful bodies."

In celebration of this story of these five strong Latinx women and Powerstories long-awaited return, the theatre is debuting an art wall and seeking Latinx artists to display their original artwork in their lobby. The theatre accepts any visual arts medium from sketch, charcoal, paint, or photography to hang on this wall. Depending upon size, they have space for up to 20 pieces, first come, first served. There is no cost to participate, and artists will also be featured online and on social media. The deadline is January 24. Artists can register at https://forms.gle/hzt5Dx9a9543b8fS8

Powerstories founder Fran Powers said, "We are so excited because it's 2022, and we are finally doing live theatre back in our theatre. Join us! We can't wait to see you at the theatre."

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES is February 3-20 at Powerstories Theatre, 2105 W Kennedy Blvd, Thursdays through Saturdays 8 pm and Sundays 2 pm Matinee. Tickets are $25 general admission, $17 students/seniors/military. Get tickets at powerstories.ticketleap.com/real-women-have-curves/t/Press. Learn more at www.powerstories.com.