BWW Previews: BROADWAY'S JANA ROBBINS AND HALEY SWINDAL BRING WE JUST MOVE ONâ€”THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB TO The Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Veterans of Broadway, Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal bring We Just Move On-The Songs of Kander and Ebb to Straz Center for the Performing Arts on May 19.

Named one of the Top 9 Nightclub Cabaret Acts in New York in 2018, featuring some of the composer/lyricist's most iconic tunes from the extensive catalogue like "Maybe This Time," "How Lucky Can You Get," "Life Is," "A Quiet Thing," "All That Jazz," Jana and Haley tell the story of two women seeking fulfillment on Broadway.

"Our show is highly entertaining, emotional and inspiring," said Jana. "When I started writing the show, we picked the songs that we had a great affinity toward. A storyline always develops in the shows I put together and the storyline was clearly becoming about two women of vastly different generations moving to New York City with a dream of a life on Broadway. It's about women having independence, knowing that they can move forward with their dream to become what it is they want. Ultimately, it's about finding self-fulfillment. The songs of Kander and Ebb are just powerhouse songs and very vulnerable, moving ballads."

While the show will both inspire the audience and move them to tears, the duo will definitely entertain with familiar music and fun dance numbers.



"In a cabaret show, the fourth wall isn't there. You are talking directly to the audience and you are sharing yourself, your talent, your heart, your soul, your feelings with the audience for real. There's almost nothing like it," said Jana.

Both ladies enjoy the intimacy that a cabaret show affords.

"The songs that are smaller where I can share the more vulnerable part of myself are the songs I feel most excited about singing. It's challenging and fun. When you're in a cabaret, it's you, a microphone and you can see everyone in front of you," Haley said. "There's this element of intimacy that is terrifying, exciting and wonderful, but the other side of it is you create this rapport with the audience - this connection - that you can't create in a big theatre. It's a give and a take and I think the audience will leave the show feeling a little bit changed, a little bit better than when they came in."

Both Haley and Jana have personal ties to Tampa and the Straz Center. Haley is a Tampa native and her first time experiencing live theatre was as a child on stage in a ballet at the Straz Center. This show marks her first time performing while not on tour in her hometown. Jana got the career break to play one of the biggest shows she's ever played - the character of Mama Rose in Gypsy while on tour at the Straz Center (then called Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center.) She joined the company in Tampa.

Haley said, "I've come through on national tours but I've never come through on my own. This is a really big deal for me. There's a pride for me in being able to come back and doing a show I love here in my hometown - It is really full circle and powerful. When you pour your heart and soul into anything and it's authentic, ultimately people respond to that in a positive way."

From preteens to senior citizens, when you put Jana and Haley together for We Just Move On-The Songs of Kander and Ebb, the ladies affirm that 1 plus 1 do not equal two. The powerhouse vocals equal around Haley's lucky number 7, showcasing a special something in every solo and duet. Anyone who loves Broadway standards will find a mini Broadway show on May 19 and the pair are hoping that it inspires the audience to follow their own dreams and do what they love too.

We Just Move On-The Songs of Kander and Ebb as performances at Straz Center May 19. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1819_Cabaret/Songs-of-Kander-and-Ebb.





