BWW Previews: BKLYN THE MUSICAL OPENS FEBRUARY 7, 2020 AND WELCOMES ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST MEMBER EDEN ESPINOSA at Spanish Lyric Theatre

BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL HITS THE TAMPA STAGE WITH TWO OPPORTUNITIES TO MEET AND WORK WITH BROADWAY STAR Eden Espinosa, THE ORIGINAL BROOKLYN!

A special VIP event on February 7, will be held at 7pm at the HCC Mainstage Theatre prior to the Tampa debut of Brooklyn, the Musical. After the show, Miss Espinosa will share her thoughts on the production during a talkback. Then on February 8, Miss Espinosa will conduct a master class from 9am-12 pm also at HCC. This intimate experience will allow 14 performers to sing a song of their choice and receive individualized feedback from Miss Espinosa. Observer tickets are also available for purchase. Observers will be able to watch the entire session, as well as participate in the Q & A.

"We're so excited to bring Eden Espinosa to Tampa. She's the original Brooklyn and is also highly recognized for her portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway," states producer SLT Productions. "And we know she is going to fall in love with our production of Brooklyn the Musical."

ABOUT BROOKLYN, THE MUSICAL:

"Has anyone ever read you a fairytale that has taken you to places magical?" asks Director Derek Baxter. "That is exactly what Brooklyn the Musical does."

This wonderful Pop/RnB musical has a heartwarming story both on and off stage.

On the outside, Brooklyn The Musical is a story within a story. It's a sidewalk fairy tale told by the homeless Street Singer (Michael Pruitt) about a band of NYC street performers who meet up to share stories from their lives. And their story: a young Parisian singer named Brooklyn (Katie Michaels), named after the New York City from which her wayward father Taylor (Gabe Flores) hailed. Orphaned when her Mother Faith (Lauren Butterfield) dies, Brooklyn is sent to live in a convent where she discovers her voice, becomes a star, comes to America, performs at Carnegie Hall, sets out to find her father and engages in a vocal competition with local diva Paradice (played by Janelle Richardson) at Madison Square Garden.

With a brilliant mix of pop, rock and soul, these stories interweave to create a musical that is a touching and inspiring sidewalk-fairy tale. Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

TICKET INFORMATION :

$40 Friday Night VIP Package w/Eden Espinosa includes: Meet and greet event, photograph with Eden, ticket to show and after show talk back.

Individual Ticket prices:

Adult $28.00 | Seniors & Military $25.00 | Students & Teachers (w/id) $15.00

Groups of 10 or more $20 (please call for group tickets)

Master Class Tickets

$65/Participant and $20 Observer

For more information call 813-603-6221 or visit SLTproductions.com





