BWW Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX SHOWCASES BLACK CLASSICAL ARTISTS at Straz Center

As a way to celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where performers of all mediums join together to entertain for a free event highlighting the beauty of a particular culture.

On February 19, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project will resume live on the Riverwalk Stage after moving online during the pandemic. Inspired by the Black national anthem - "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the event will showcase classical black artists.

The special event will honor the memory of Marian Anderson, the first African American singer to perform at the White House and to sing with New York's Metropolitan Opera, and the epitome of the 20th-century Renaissance man, Paul Robeson, an athlete, actor, singer, cultural scholar, author, and political activist. The Arts Legacy REMIX "Lift Every Voice & Sing" will feature OperaTampa, the Patel Conservatory Advanced Chamber Ensemble, and other artists.

"We're all classical this time. Our Patel students worked really hard to learn their music, and they're actually performing a piece that a black composer wrote," said Alice Santana, Interim Director of Education and Community Engagement. "We're excited because we've teamed up with our resident opera company, OperaTampa, and they've helped us find some local opera singers. We even have one who will sing 'Lift Every Voice & Sing,' the African National Anthem."

Alice explained that everyone at the Center is thrilled to bring back live performances after being dark for seven months during the pandemic.

The Straz Center has received a seal of approval from Tampa General Hospital's consulting service, TGH Prevention Response Outreach (TPRO), for reopening protocols. Guests make free reservations in advance, complete health screening, and temperature checks upon entering Straz' property, wear masks or face shields, and social distance to ensure safety. The Center has safe, socially-distanced seating at their outdoor stage seating area for groups of 2, 3, and 4 guests, right next to Maestro's on the river. All performers are masked or wearing face shields, with the number of performers limited and socially distanced on the stage.

"We're excited being able to engage in the arts again, being able to do it in a safe, socially-distanced manner, and it's a great way to be exposed to a different genre of music that traditionally isn't performed outside. You also get a history lesson to learn a bit more about historical black artists."

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Lift Every Voice & Sing celebration is February 19 at 730-900pm, Straz Riverwalk. To learn more, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2020-2021_-Arts-Legacy-REMIX/Lift-Every-Voice-Sing. Tickets are free and required in advance. There is a $3.90 processing fee. Maestro's will be open with table service available.