BWW Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX CELEBRATES VOICES OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA at Straz Center

As a way to celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where performers of all mediums join together monthly to entertain for a free event highlighting the beauty of a particular culture.

On November 19, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project will be live on the Riverwalk Stage celebrating Voices of The African Diaspora.

"We excited to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Tampa Bay featuring artists and performers from our community and really creating an opportunity for folks to learn about our community, learn about the various cultures, and celebrate it through the arts," said Fred Johnson, Straz's artist-in-residence. "This Friday, we celebrate The African Diaspora, a journey through dance, music, and narrative that takes us on a global journey. We talk about the journey from Africa to the Americas."

The free, family-friendly event will feature an introduction by Fred followed by a drum circle opening. The Kumba Dancers will perform, and Gibbs High School Dancers will dance to an original piece.

"R.A.I.N A Capella Group will do the tradition of singing both Negro spirituals and gospel to celebrate that reach."

Spoken word artist Don Laurin Johnson will recite Threading the Wordsmith Needle.

In a segment dedicated to children, local actress, and Army veteran Nitika Wilson will read Sulwe, a story written by film actress Lupita Nyong'o based on her life growing up as a dark-skinned girl.

"The phenomenal I-Ruption Raggae Band will close the evening out. The surprising thread we've found during our research is Africans are masterful rice-growers. A part of this is a journey of growing rice through the south, the United States, and then the Caribbean. We celebrate the diasporic thread through the Caribbean. We talk about the thread through India and the Orient," said Fred. "It's a journey and celebration of the many, many connections to the tapestry of the African Diaspora. It's outside. It will be a lot of fun, but you might need to wear a sweater."

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX is 730-900pm outside at the Straz Riverwalk. To learn more, visit https://strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2122_Arts-Legacy-REMIX/Voices-of-The-African-Diaspora. Tickets are free, and registration is required in advance.