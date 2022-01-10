BWW Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX CELEBRATES MARTIN LUTHER KING JR At Straz Riverwalk

As a way to celebrate diversity in Tampa Bay, The Straz Center created The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project, where performers of all mediums join together monthly to entertain for a free event highlighting a particular theme or culture.

In conjunction with Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, on January 14, The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX Project will be live on the Riverwalk Stage honoring Martin Luther King Jr with ECHOES FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP.

William Sanders, the event coordinator, said, "This is a celebration to bring a diverse community together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featuring a gospel choir, spoken word, dance, and Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches by Rev. Charles McKenzie," said William Sanders, event coordinator. "The first I heard Rev. McKenzie, I thought I was listening to Martin Luther King. This event is for everyone, even today's youth, to be enlightened about the history where this country has come from. The Civil Rights Movement isn't just a Black Movement; it's an American Movement. I'm most excited about the mixture of the talent that will be performing and that people will come away refreshed, feeling that there's still hope. Bringing all nationalities together to have love, peace, and joy, and understand each other better."

Imagine being so impressed with this orator at twelve years old that you spend the next 53 years researching his life, learning his diction, pace, and vocal patterns, and presenting his speeches.

"I was twelve years old when a news bulletin came on with Walter Cronkite saying Dr. King has been assassinated in Memphis. It was the first time I'd heard of Martin Luther King Jr. I had seen pictures of the movement. The barber who cut my hair had pictures of the Birmingham Campaign, the dogs, and everything. I heard him speak that night, an excerpt from the Mountaintop speech he'd given the night before in Memphis, and I was just completely taken. My interest was stoked at the point. I spent literally the rest of my life studying him and being inspired by him," said Rev. Charles McKenzie. "I really studied Dr. King's life - his speeches, campaigns, and personal life -as in-depth as any biographer. I took on the spirit of Dr. King. People have done fantastic things in part by being inspired by him. I enjoy using parts of his excerpts at different events to revisit the movement and the real, meaningful contribution of Dr. King. I try to do as close to his voice and mannerism as I can."

Rev. McKenzie hopes that after hearing his presentation, the audience understands that Dr. King was a human being who recognized the oneness of humanity. He gave his life trying to get us to understand that we are one.

"We live in a time where we have never been so polarized: political, social, theological, philosophical lines - people are alienated. I hope that something I say will us see our common humanity, and it will engender us to be more compassionate and understanding toward each other. I hope that is a spark that I can ignite, even if just a few people that night."

The Straz Arts Legacy REMIX is 730-900pm outside at the Straz Riverwalk. To learn more, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2122_Arts-Legacy-REMIX/Echoes-from-the-Mountain-Top. Tickets are free, and registration is required in advance.