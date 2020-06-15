BWW Previews: 6TH ANNUAL TAMPA BAY HIGH SCHOOL FILM COMPETITION HOSTED BY SUNCOAST CREDIT UNION

The Tampa Film Institute, Inc. will host the 6th Annual Tampa Bay High School Film Competition as a part of the 2020 Suncoast Credit Union Gasparilla International Film Festival ("GIFF"), held virtually on Sunday, June 14th (1pm-3pm) on Twitch.

Launched in 2006, GIFF is a film festival held annually in Tampa Bay. Operated by the 501 (c)(3) non-profit Tampa Film Institute, GIFF's mission is to provide year-long support for film screening, production, and education throughout the Tampa Bay Region. GIFF is known as the largest celebration of independent film held annually in Tampa, Florida that inspires, educates, and entertains. In just 14 short years, GIFF has emerged as one of the fastest-growing film festivals in the U.S. and is consistently recognized as a top-50 festival.

Postponed in March due to COVID-19, festival organizers have turned to virtual options to be safe and socially responsible. The Tampa Bay High School Film Competition represents the very best of high school filmmaking in Tampa Bay, while also offering free and quality entertainment to the community. With the majority of film and television productions on pause, virtual film festivals and competitions have proved to be a welcomed departure from mainstream streaming services for film buffs.

"We are pleased to support the work of future filmmakers at this crucial time," said Tammy Briant Spratling, President of Tampa Film Institute, Inc. & Suncoast Credit Union Gasparilla International Film Festival. "While many students have had to forgo proms, graduations, and other significant events, GIFF wanted to provide a platform to showcase young talent and award scholarships to help the next generation of filmmakers realize their college dreams."

Awards will be distributed to the following categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing with Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Cinematographer receiving scholarships facilitated through the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

GIFF recently launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to double scholarship funds and award as many winners as possible. Generous donors from Film Tampa Bay, Casper's Company, and more will match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000 in support of young filmmakers. Donate here: charity.gofundme.com/campaign/giff-scholarship-fund.

OFFICIAL SELECTIONS FOR THE 2020 TAMPA BAY HIGH SCHOOL FILM COMPETITION:

CRACKED - Sickles High School

THE LOVE MASTER - Harrison School for the Arts

ABSTRACT - Auburndale High School

MIRACLE MAN - Nature Coast High School

THE GUILTY MIND - Blake High School

THE THINGS WE DO FOR LOVE - Jesuit High School

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER - Harrison School for the Arts

OLIVER 'S KITE - Blake High School

THE GUILTY MIND - Gaither High School

CHANNELS - Dixie Hollins High School

DOUG AVALANCHE - Harrison School for the Arts

DISMAL STATE OF MIND - Nature Coast High School

AREA 52 - Blake High School

ALL THE LIVING THINGS MUST DIE - Pinellas County Home Education Student

HEARSE HANGOVER - Harrison School for the Arts

"This is a particularly good time for us to be able to bring young filmmakers to the forefront," said Mary McDonald, Community Relations Director at Suncoast Credit Union. "More than ever we need to be inspired, entertained, and taken to new and different places. This method and this high school competition allows that beautifully."

For more information, please contact Justine D'Addio, PRESS PR + Marketing at 954-297-5199. Follow GIFF on Facebook for additional updates.

