BWW Feature: THE AMAZING ARTS CHALLENGE BRINGS TOGETHER ARTS COMMUNITY through New Tampa Players

Masked, socially-distanced competition has 5 teams vying for a winner's cup trophy

As many theatres struggle to keep their doors open during the pandemic, New Tampa Players wants to bring attention to the many creative arts venues facing the same hardships through a fun, interactive, masked, and socially-distanced, innovative method.

As a fan of The Amazing Race competition television show, New Tampa Players president, Nora Paine, reached out to 22 different arts organizations, from live theatres and movie theatres to visual arts, dance groups, and museums to participate in the inaugural Amazing Arts Challenge.

The Amazing Arts Challenge brings together five teams on a quest for clues: engaged couple Chris Grant and Michelle Kadonsky; friends Amanda Schapiro and Katie Welch; friends Bri Filippelli and Trevor Lloyd; friends Jamey Feshold and Jessica Schoenfeld, and sisters Angelina and Natasha Samreny.

The siblings said, "We're excited to be part of The Amazing Arts Challenge. Gina and I come alive when we create, especially when it comes to performing. The last several months have been difficult, to say the least. We hope that through this community collaboration, we'll spend time with other artists, learn from each other, and connect with new friends."

With support from the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners, and the State Division of Cultural Affairs, the event will happen in three legs.

The challenges depend completely on the participating venues. To continue in the competition and get the clue to find the next location, the participants have to complete the challenge to the venue host's satisfaction.

On November 7, the search for clues will take the contestants to locations throughout Ybor City to complete tasks assigned by the different venues.

On November 14, the mission will bring the five teams to Seminole Heights. At the day's end, five will be whittled down to three teams.

On November 21, after completing all the challenges found at venues in Downtown Tampa, one team will be awarded the Amazing Arts Challenge cup trophy.

The challenges depend completely on the creativity of the 22 participating venues. New Tampa Players will be livestreaming on its Facebook and Instagram page and showcasing the event video the following Thursdays on its YouTube channel.

"Instead of racing all over the world, teams will be racing in Tampa, and they will do arts-related challenges along the way," explained Nora. "It brings arts organizations together and the arts community in Tampa, and also highlights what organizations are going through during the pandemic.

The Amazing Arts Challenge is our pilot competition. We have two goals: that it's fun for the people doing it and watching it at home, and also to bring together the arts organizations and highlight what has happened due to Covid to the Arts in Tampa Bay. I'm hoping by people watching this, they'll say, 'Hey, I've never heard of that organization and when Covid's over, let's put them on our list to go check them out.'"

