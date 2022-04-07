Artistic Director Steps Down from American Stage Theatre Company

American Stage, the Tampa Bay area's longest-running professional theatre company, today announced Producing Artistic Director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj will step away for personal reasons, effective immediately.



"I would like to thank my American Stage colleagues, our local theater and community partners, and all those who have supported me during my fruitful time here. I wish American Stage much success," said Maharaj.



Anastasia Hiotis, the not-for-profit organization's Board of Trustees Chair, said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Rajendra for the work he has done for our organization and for sharing his talents with the Tampa Bay community. We wish him success in his future endeavors."



Hiotis continued, "We are excited about the future of American Stage and remain dedicated to its mission and vision of telling meaningful, compelling stories that inspire audiences and connect communities just as we have since 1977."



The Board named CJ Zygadlo, who currently serves as Managing Director, interim Executive Director, and will conduct a nationwide search for a new artistic leader.



About American Stage: American Stage Theatre has operated as a non-profit 501(C)(3) in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, providing live theatrical productions as a professional regional equity theatre since 1977. As Tampa Bay's longest-running, most critically acclaimed professional theatre company, its vision is to be a vital arts leader, connecting its community to world-class productions that celebrate the most powerful stories of the moment and the most defining stories from our past. American Stage's year-round accessible programming brings the power of quality live theatre to each generation.



American Stage believes that through the telling of dynamic stories, the theatre has the power to unite us in our shared experiences and to deepen our connection to one another through the illumination of diverse perspectives.



Powerful Stories. Boldly Told.

