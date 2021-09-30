American Stage Producing Artistic Director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj Named Part Of ArtEquity's BIPOC Leadership Circle

American Stage Producing Artistic Director and Resident Playwright, Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj has been selected by artEquity to join their second cohort of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Leadership Circle.

Mr. Maharaj will join 49 other art and culture leaders from across North America to help and support Black, Indigenous and other communities of color who are fatigued and under supported in the arts and culture sector.

Launched in 2015 as a national initiative, artEquity provides tools, resources, and training at the intersection of art and activism. Last year artEquity launched the BIPOC Leadership Circle with the support of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale. Members are from some of the oldest and most reputable artistic organizations including Seattle Repertory Theatre, Carnegie Mellon University and The Old Globe.

"I am humbled and energized by this incredible honor to be one of a powerful group of BIPOC leaders," said Maharaj. "A group that is changing the course, practices, reality, and rhythm for the next generation of BIPOC leadership across the American Theatre. Not just for our generation, but for those yet born to know that their talents, gifts, vision, dreams, and hard work not only enrich the American Theatre, but nurture the very character and soul of our nation as well."

The BIPOC Leadership Circle will take place over eight virtual meetings. Each session guides the cohort from individual reflection, towards a collective reimagining of systemic and organizational structures that are committed to uplifting and supporting communities and leaders of the global majority.

Maharaj went on to talk about the role he sees American Stage playing on the national stage as he joins the company as its first BIPOC Producing Artistic Director. "Our theatre, like our nation, works best when we celebrate our rich diversity, our shared humanity, and create safe spaces where we celebrate the truth that we are more alike than different."