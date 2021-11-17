American Stage Announces the Cast of JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

American Stage is kick starting the holidays during its For the Love Of Theater season with a new twist on a Christmas story with Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol. Producing Artistic Director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj will make his American Stage directorial debut with this classic Tom Mula script .

"Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is a powerful story about redemption, rebirth, and reconciliation," says Maharaj. "As we celebrate the holidays, this play is a gentle reminder of the gift of kindness, joy, and love."

The cast is composed of four actors, several gracing the American Stage theater for their first time. Newcomers Saren Nofs Snyder, Amanda Jane Snyderr and Amber McNew are excited to make their American Stage debut. They are joined by Associate Artistic Producer Patrick A. Jackson, who audiences might recognize from our 2018 production of A Raisin in the Sun.

American Stage is also proud to announce this productions Partners with a Cause non-profit will be St. Vincent de Paul CARES. Throughout the run American Stage will help uplift St. Vincent de Paul CARES and their mission to end homelessness by bringing special awareness to their programs.

Charles Dickens wrote a short story that has become one of the most adapted pieces of literature in history. The story of Scrooge is well known, but what about Marley? How did his haunting afterlife begin? In his version of the carol, Marley is escorted by a spritely creature along the pathway to redeeming his soul - by helping to save the one man on earth who was more greedy and sour than himself. We come to find that self sacrifice can make a difference in the end.

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol was first released as a novel in 1995, and quickly became a Chicago Tribune best seller as families fell in love with the backstage version of Dickens' Scrooge story told by Marley's Ghost. The award winning audio version has been broadcast nationwide on NPR for seven seasons.