The Saenger Theatre in Pensacola to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

The Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Florida, will make history today as the legendary entertainment venue officially marks its 100th anniversary.

As part of the 100th celebration, Saenger Theatre will feature a series of 100 carefully selected events and appearances by top local and national acts.

Events include performances by Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Celtic Angels - Ireland, U.S. Navy Band, as well as appearances by singer/songwriter Mac McAnally, comedians Brad Williams, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Kathleen Madigan and much more.

"Our team has put so much time and effort into this 100-event celebration, handpicking each and every one of the acts and performances ensuring that guests from all over have 100 chances to take part in this historic milestone," said Jeffrey Sharp, general manager of Saenger Theatre for ASM Global, which manages the venue. "We are truly excited to be a part of this momentous occasion and look forward to celebrating with our partners and fans that have helped in the success of Saenger Theatre for decades."

Although the theater may be known by many names - The Grand Dame of Palafox, Lady Saenger, The Crown Jewel of Downtown Pensacola or Pensacola's Showplace - one thing remains: The Saenger Theatre will go down in history as one of the most iconic theaters in the world, not only for its storied past but for its present and continued success in the future.

What was built one century ago for Vaudeville and silent movies, today is a world-class performing arts center. Since its opening in 1925, approximately 10 million plus total guests have come through the doors, with the theater now hosting nearly 130 shows annually and accommodating up to 100,000 ticketholders per season.

Counted among the best in the country, touring Broadway shows and world-renowned performing artists grace its original wooden stage regularly, such as "Hadestown," "Cats" and "Pretty Woman." The Saenger also hosts many local arts groups, including The Pensacola Symphony, Ballet Pensacola, The Pensacola Opera and The Pensacola Children's Chorus.

Famous artists who have appeared in the historic Saenger Theatre include greats like Itzhak Perlman, Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Burl Ives, George Carlin, Robin Williams, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Seinfeld and Ziggy Marley, among many others.

In addition to hundreds of iconic acts, the theater is also home to many historic artifacts, such as an original Robert Morton Theatre Pipe Organ installed in 1925, a Playbill magazine from 1925 and more, earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior.

"Saenger is more than just a building; it is a living, breathing part of our community's story," said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves. "As we mark this incredible milestone, let us look to the future with the same excitement and commitment that brought the Saenger to life a century ago. Let us continue to invest in the arts, to champion creativity and to ensure that this beloved institution remains a cornerstone of our city for generations to come."

Over the decades, Saenger Theatre has been meticulously maintained and preserved, thanks to Friends of the Saenger (FOS), a group of citizens and businesses, as well as the City of Pensacola and the University of West Florida. The ongoing work to restore and maintain the theatre, including production equipment upgrades, restoration of the original pipe organ, and arts and entertainment advocacy efforts, ensure that it remains the premiere venue in Northwest Florida for many generations to come.

Saenger Theatre has also been managed by ASM Global, the world's No. 1 development and full-service venue company, for over 20 years. The theater joins several other historical venues in the company's portfolio, such as the Orpheum in Wichita, Kansas; Plaza Theater in Texas; and Bob Hope Theater in California, among others.

"We take pride in managing such a historically significant venue like Saenger Theatre, as it's crucial to ensure that its integrity and history are preserved while also adapting for the future with updated technology, enhanced fan offerings, bookings of popular local and national touring acts, and more," said Jason Bray, regional vice president, ASM Global. "Saenger Theatre has such a wealth of history to share and even greater potential for the future. Together with the city, our local partners, friends and fans, we are confident that this theater will still be making history 100 years from now."

