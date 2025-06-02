Pensacola Little Theatre Executive Director Sid Williams Resigns Amid Review of Disputed Expenses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The executive director of Pensacola Little Theatre, Sid Williams, has resigned as the organization undergoes a financial review concerning disputed expenses. The resignation was announced in a statement from the theatre’s Board of Trustees released on May 28, reports the Pensacola News Journal.

According to the Board’s statement, concerns regarding “disputed expenses” were brought to the attention of the Executive Committee, prompting a thorough review of the organization’s finances. “A thorough financial review is underway, and we will seek to independently certify all findings,” the Board said. “While we are still gathering all the facts, we want to be clear: accountability and the trust of our community are non-negotiable values.”

The Board did not disclose the specific nature or amount of the disputed expenses.

Sid Williams issued a statement Wednesday afternoon describing his resignation as a carefully considered decision. “I need to prioritize the personal objectives I set out to accomplish and shift my focus back to the very things that first afforded my capacity to serve,” Williams said.

Williams expressed pride in the theatre’s accomplishments over the past eight seasons and gratitude for the opportunity to lead. “I want to leave no question as to my intention to support the needs of the organization during this time of transition, including a review of certain administrative and financial processes as the organization takes on the great responsibility of operating a new, sustainable source of revenue,” he stated.

Williams acknowledged ongoing questions regarding the disputed expenses and said he remains dedicated to cooperating with the Board throughout the transition. “I assure donors, patrons, and supporters to remain resolute in the organization’s commitment to be good stewards of monies entrusted to the nonprofit,” Williams wrote.

According to the Pensacola Little Theatre website, Williams is a Mississippi native who moved to Pensacola from New York City. He currently serves as chairman of Visit Pensacola, president of the Stamped Film Festival, and is an active member of Sunday’s Child. Williams stated he will continue as president of Visit Pensacola through the end of the fiscal year.

The Pensacola Little Theatre is a nonprofit community theatre established in 1936. The organization is nearing completion of a $7 million renovation of its facility, the Clark Family Cultural Center.

