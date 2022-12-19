Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in March 2023

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein comes to Theatre Tallahassee in 2023. Performances will run March 9 - 26, 2023. The musical features a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with lyrics by Mel Brooks.

Based on the story and screenplay by Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks and on the original motion picture by special arrangement with Twentieth Century Fox.

A young neurosurgeon, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronkensteen") inherits the castle of his grandfather, the famous Dr. Victor von Frankenstein. In the castle he finds a funny hunchback called Igor, a pretty lab assistant named Inga and the old housekeeper, Frau Blucher. Young Frankenstein does not believe in the work of his grandfather, but when he discovers the book where the mad doctor described his reanimation experiment, he suddenly changes his mind.