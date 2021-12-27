Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Tallahassee:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Wheeler - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 61%

Anna Norris - ANASTASIA - Leon high 12%

Lauren Kolmetz - NONSENSE - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 9%

Robyn Smith Peters - SHREK - Stage 11 9%

Vincent Pelligrino - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co. 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

LeVonne Lindsay - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 59%

Robyn Smith Peters - SHREK - Stage 11 12%

Machelle Thompson - ANASTASIA - Leon high 11%

Anna Fisher - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 9%

Anna Fisher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 6%

Anna Fisher - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 3%

Anna Fisher - TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 71%

Robyn Smith Peters - SHREK - Stage 11 11%

Naomi Rose Mock - ANASTASIA - Leon high 10%

Nathanael Fisher - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre 8%

Best Direction Of A Play

Hank Rion - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 49%

Daniela Rodriguez-Marty - THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 40%

Nathanael Fisher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 5%

Vincent Pelligrino - FLORIDA GIRLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 3%

Marci Duncan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 2%

Jimmy Kontos - CROSSING JORDAN - Young actors theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Naire Poole - BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 54%

Derek Sands - THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 24%

Liam Wirsansky - WORK FOR A LIVING - White Mouse Productions 23%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elie Siegel - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 64%

Phillip Padgett - TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 14%

Rebeca Lake - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 12%

Rebecca Lake - NUNSENSE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 10%

Best Musical

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 73%

FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 27%

Best Performer In A Musical

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 26%

Naomi Lamarche - SHREK - Stage 11 17%

Jenna Najjar - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Adrienne Griffiths - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Brittany Luberda - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Darla Briganti - NUNSENSE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 8%

Adam Silorey - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 4%

Brook Myers - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 4%

Best Performer In A Play

Drew Rowell - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 44%

Susanna Ninomiya - THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 44%

Bruce Collier - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 5%

Rebecca Lake - TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 3%

Nathanael Fisher - POPCORN FALLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 3%

Mallory Greisl - CROSSING JORDAN - Going actors theatre 1%

Jason Hedden - POPCORN FALLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Chris Grover - THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Gulf Coast State College 31%

Zeatha Saint Fleur - BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 31%

Chase Stante - WORK FOR A LIVING - White Mouse Productions 15%

Hayden Gallina - THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 14%

THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 7%

Best Play

RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 46%

THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 40%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 7%

FLORIDA GIRLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 3%

POPCORN FALLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 1%

CROSSING JORDAN - Young actors theatre 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 37%

THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 35%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 25%

FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 2%

FLORIDA GIRLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 1%

POPCORN FALLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 1%

CROSSING JORDAN - Young actors theatre 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ruth Brandvik - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 72%

Rebeca Lake - NUNSENSE - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 10%

Rebeca Lake - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 7%

Rebeca Lake - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 6%

Rebeca Lake - POPCORN FALLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Cramer - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 73%

Phillip Padgett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 11%

Phillip Padgett - A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT DREAM - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 8%

Phillip Padgett - POPCORN FALLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 5%

Phillip Padgett - TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 4%

Best Streaming Play

BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 44%

THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 30%

WORK FOR A LIVING - White Mouse Productions 26%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Karly Johnson - NUNSENSE - Emerald C coast Theatre Company 36%

Hillary Marshall - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 32%

Peter Lake - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 25%

Alex Johnson - NUNSENSE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mackenzie Wadsworth - THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 40%

Susannah Lloyd - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 19%

Ian Bingham - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 18%

Shamiracle Ross - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 14%

Phillip Padgett - A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT DREAM - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 6%

Rebeca Lake - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 2%

Luke Walker - TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 2%

Charlie Meeks - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 0%

Avis Berry - CROSSING JORDAN - Young A tors Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Amorie Barton - BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 45%

Gabrielle Hagenlocker - THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 33%

Ethan Morrison - WORK FOR A LIVING - White Mouse Productions 22%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 29%

WIZARD OF OZ - Young actors theatre 29%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Stage 11 25%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

XANADU - 2021 55%

MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING & MARRIAGE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 31%

2 ACROSS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 14%