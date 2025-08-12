FOR COLORED GIRLS... Comes to Theater West End in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater West End will present their sixth production in their 2025 MainStage series - For Colored Girls who have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf. Written by Ntozake Shange, this ground-breaking “choreo-poem” is a spellbinding collection of vivid prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women.

Capturing the brutal, tender and dramatic lives of contemporary Black women, For Colored Girls... offers a transformative, riveting evening of provocative dance, music and poetry.

After early performances in California and on the East Coast, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf opened at the Henry Street Settlement in New York City in March 1976 and quickly moved off-Broadway to Joseph Papp's Public Theater. A few months later, the show made its Broadway debut, opening at the Booth Theatre on September 15, 1976.

For Colored Girls… is directed by Roberta Emerson, who is also intimacy coordinating and starring in the production. The show's cast includes Emerson, Nyeshia Naomi, Bethany Hemmans (who is also choreographing), Patrece Bloomfield, Edmarie Montes, Desiree Montes, and Ayófémi Jeriah Demps. Roberta Emerson and Desiree Montes are presented by Actors’ Equity Association.

The production opens Friday, September 5 at Theater West End in historic downtown Sanford and runs through September 21. Tickets start at just $25 per person.