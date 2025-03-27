Winter Cabaret Season Revealed at Hayes Theatre Co

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hayes Theatre Co has announced its Winter Cabaret Season, bringing eight Cabarets to the stage this June. Kicking off this season is the recipient of the inaugural Hayes Theatre Co & Adelaide Cabaret Festival Cabaret Commission, Tired Ass Showgirls (10th June), a wildly outrageous cabaret comedy created by Seann Miley Moore, the award-winning star of Miss Saigon and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. This show is guaranteed to get audiences laughing and gasping in equal measure.

Performance Highlights

Tired Ass Showgirls (10th June): Ready for some BS in the Bathhouse? Undress and discover the naked truth behind two of Australia's hardest-working showgirls in this outrageous, raucous and kinky cabaret comedy starring Seann Miley Moore and Brendan de la Hay. Towels optional!

JUDY (11th-15th June): There's a little Judy Garland in all of us.

Six performers take the stage to showcase the magic and humour of a legend. An intimate night of raucous stories and reimagined songs, with Little Triangle's signature wit.

Mackenzie (12th June): For one night only, see an early reading of this new play with songs by Yve Blake (FANGIRLS). Expect a camp, dark twist on the Scottish play, Macbeth. The Melbourne readings SOLD OUT in under 3 hours!

Mama Alto: Transcendent (13th-14th June): One of Australia's finest cabaret artistes, the velvet-voiced Mama Alto returns to Sydney for her Hayes Theatre debut. As seen at Joe's Pub (New York) and Melbourne Recital Centre, where she won Broadway World's Best Cabaret 2024.

Confessions of a Drama Queen (18th-19th June): With a detour in side hustles, and a dash of audacity – Songbird Siren invites you on her sexy, silly, soulful and shocking rollercoaster of a lifetime. As seen at Adelaide Fringe Festival.

SUGAR (19th-20th June): Theatrical, outrageous, silly and sexy, Tomáš Kantor excels in this award-winning show about luxury, power, and being paid to have sex on a grand piano. As seen at Melbourne Fringe 2024, where Sugar was awarded 4x Judges Picks Awards. Written by Ro Bright.

STUPORMODEL (20th-21st June): Erika Heynatz has more issues than Vanity Fair. A fierce, funny, and fearless takedown of beauty myths from a model who's had enough of selling pretty lies.

Get It Together (21st June): A one-man comedy show blending catchy songs with Alister Kingsley's sharp wit, as he humorously navigates life's everyday quirks with heart and unforgettable tunes. Also appearing at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April 2025.

Comments