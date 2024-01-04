Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Australia - Adelaide! Queens Theatre, Holden Street Theatres and more take home wins.
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Olivia Ruggiero - BROADWAY DIVA - Holden Street Theatres
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nina Richards - RENT! - Queens Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Benjamin Maio Mackay & Nina Richards - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre
Best Ensemble
TERROR - Holden Street Theatres
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Richard Parkhill - TERROR - Holden Street Theatres
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kellie-Anne Kimber - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre
Best Musical
TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Lindsay Prodea - RENT - Queens Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Sharon Malujlo - TERROR - Holden Street Theatres
Best Play
TERROR - Holden Street Theatres
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Vaishnavi Rajaramanan - RENT - Queens Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Holden Street Theatres
Videos
|Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
|The Lonesome West
The Old Fitz Theatre (1/13-2/04)
|Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (2/14-2/14)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
|Sonnets & Semillon
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (8/01-8/01)
|Shakespeare on Film: Ran
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (5/13-5/13)
|Cock
Flightpath Theatre (5/08-5/18)
|In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/04-9/08)
|Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-7/28)VIDEOS
|PARADE
Seymour Centre (5/09-5/25)VIDEOS
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You