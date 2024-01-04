Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Olivia Ruggiero - BROADWAY DIVA - Holden Street Theatres

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Nina Richards - RENT! - Queens Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Benjamin Maio Mackay & Nina Richards - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre

Best Ensemble

TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Parkhill - TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kellie-Anne Kimber - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre

Best Musical

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Lindsay Prodea - RENT - Queens Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Sharon Malujlo - TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Play

TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Vaishnavi Rajaramanan - RENT - Queens Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Holden Street Theatres