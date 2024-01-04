Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Australia - Adelaide! Queens Theatre, Holden Street Theatres and more take home wins.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Olivia Ruggiero - BROADWAY DIVA - Holden Street Theatres

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nina Richards - RENT! - Queens Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Benjamin Maio Mackay & Nina Richards - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre

Best Ensemble
TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Richard Parkhill - TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kellie-Anne Kimber - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre

Best Musical
TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Queens Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Lindsay Prodea - RENT - Queens Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Sharon Malujlo - TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Play
TERROR - Holden Street Theatres

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Vaishnavi Rajaramanan - RENT - Queens Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Holden Street Theatres



