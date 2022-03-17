Willoughby City Council Launches CHATSWOOD CULTURE BITES

Willoughby City Council has announced the inaugural launch of CHATSWOOD CULTURE BITES. For the first time, an innovative and exhilarating arts and entertainment program featuring music, theatre, comedy, dance, children's shows and visual arts has been created for Sydney's north shore. This extraordinary program features over 25 unique performances that will run from 18 March to 22 October and can be experienced at The Concourse, both inside and on the outside forecourt, along with performances at the Zenith Theatre.

CULTURE BITES represents the Council's flagship cultural program for 2022. When announcing the program Mayor of Willoughby, Tanya Taylor said "This new program offers something fresh, reflecting Chatswood's unique cultural identity. There's something for everyone, especially children and young adults who can take advantage of special ticket prices. Chatswood is where people of all ages and backgrounds converge to create something special. I'm proud that our 2022 Culture Bites program showcases our vision for Chatswood and beyond - innovative, quality, accessible culture that's inspiring and lots of fun."

In this inaugural season, CULTURE BITES will present a rich array of theatre including Black Cockatoodirected by Wesley Enoch; music for everyone including Disney Fantasia in Concert Live to Film featuring highlights from Fantasia and its sequel, Fantasia 2000 performed by Willoughby Symphony Orchestra live to film and for children, combined with the Australian Chamber Orchestra's There's a Sea in My Bedroom. The diverse program also features free activities, exhibitions, live music, symphonies, aerial acrobatics, poignant drama, circus capers, public art, twilight concerts and interactive light art installations.