WAITRESS Will Premiere in Sydney in 2026

Broadway's smash-hit musical WAITRESS is baking its way to Australia for the very first time, premiering at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in July 2026. Waitlist at WaitresstheMusical.com.au to be first in line to buy tickets when they go on sale later this month.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, and brought to life by a trailblazing creative team, including a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, an original, uplifting score by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus, WAITRESS is the irresistible Broadway hit about resilience, friendship and hope that has captured hearts worldwide.

“It's been a dream of mine to see WAITRESS (finally) find its way to Australia,” said Sara Bareilles. “This story is about dreams, friendship and the courage needed to learn to love oneself, which feels so universal, and so timely. Over the years, we have witnessed such an incredible embrace of this show, and I'm so proud to be a part of the team that is bringing you something so full of heart and soul. I'm so excited for Sydney audiences to experience WAITRESS.”

This heartwarming and empowering musical tells the story of Jenna, a small-town waitress and expert pie maker who longs to escape her rocky marriage and start again. When a baking contest, an unexpected new romance and the support of her fellow waitresses offer her a taste of change, Jenna discovers that the secret ingredient to happiness might be closer than she ever imagined.

“I am so excited to bring this original and inspiring production to Australian audiences,” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “WAITRESS became a huge hit on Broadway where it played for almost four years, receiving four Tony nominations and six Drama Desk nominations, as well as many other awards and nominations. It had a return season on Broadway, played the West End from 2019, toured the US three times, and was a huge hit in many countries across the world. WAITRESS has become a ‘must see' musical, with its memorable music by Sara Bareilles and universal themes of hope and resilience.”

WAITRESS made history on Broadway with the four top creative spots in a show being filled by women – Sara Bareilles (music and lyrics), Jessie Nelson (book), Lorin Latarro (choreography) and Diane Paulus (direction). It opened on Broadway on 24 April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5 January 2020. WAITRESS was originally produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

"WAITRESS's Australian premiere has been many years in the making. Collaborating with our longtime partner John Frost and his team at Crossroads Live, we are thrilled to finally have the chance to share this story “baked from the heart” with audiences in Oz. Pie for everyone!" said Original Producer Barry Weissler.