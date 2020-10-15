Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Sydney Opera House Will Stream FOUR TET Concert

The stream will premiere on Friday, 16 October at 8pm AEDT.

Oct. 15, 2020  

The Sydney Opera House will stream Four Tet - Live from Sydney Opera House, a concert that took place in 2016. The stream will premiere on Friday, 16 October at 8pm AEDT.

The Sydney Opera House takes you back to influential producer and DJ Four Tet's signature lush, live electronic show in the grand Concert Hall for an audio visual experience like no other.

Four Tet (aka Kieran Hebden) presents a live 3D-light experience previously seen only at London's ICA and Manchester International Festival. The performance draws from his rich 20-year musical career, playing a life's worth of euphoric cuts refined in clubs around the world.

Tune in below!


