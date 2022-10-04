Trevor Ashley Will Play the Role of Pharaoh in the Sydney Season of JOSEPH...

Star of musial theatre, cabaret, film and television, Trevor Ashley will star exclusively as Pharaoh, in this dazzling new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, for the strictly limited Sydney season from February 2023. New seats will be released for sale on Friday 7 October 2022.

Trevor said "It's such a thrill for me to be joining the company of Joseph! As a child of the 80s I grew up with the sensational recording with that unforgettable score. To be teamed up with the divine Paulini playing The Narrator (who I've known since our Schools Spectacular days) and Euan Fistrovic Doidge playing Joseph (who I starred with in Les Misérables) will be a homecoming of sorts, and I can't wait to work with all of the talented Australian cast!

I promise you I'll be a Pharaoh like you've never seen before - a sex-symbol, yes, but still with my trademark sequins! It will be a ball to return to the gorgeous Capitol Theatre, singing one of Lloyd Webber's most iconic scores! See you soon - Go Go Go Joseph!!"

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of times in over 80 countries worldwide. The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of The Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Most recently the role of Pharaoh has been played by Jason Donovan in this production at the London Palladium and he can still be seen in the role on the current UK tour of the production.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The production is directed by Laurence Connor (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter (School of Rock), with music supervision by John Rigby.

In Sydney from February, playing at the Capitol Theatre, for a strictly limited season.