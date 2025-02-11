Timothy Jones Departs as Seymour Centre Artistic Director and General Manager

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a 16-year tenure leading the Seymour Centre at the University of Sydney, Timothy Jones has resigned from the position of Artistic Director and General Manager, effective early May, 2025.

Commencing his role in January 2009 Jones has made an extraordinary contribution to the Seymour Centre over this time, firmly cementing the venue as a dynamic and essential part of Sydney’s cultural landscape.

Highlights of Jones’ term include launching an annual arts education program, which engages over 35,000 school students, and forging key partnerships with the University of Sydney’s faculties and schools with productions including Made to Measure by Alana Valentine (Charles Perkins Centre), Art + Information (Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences/School of Performance Studies), and Transparency by Suzie Miller (Sydney Law School). Jones has also led numerous major venue refurbishment projects, programmed 15 seasons of work from the independent theatre sector with a number of ground-breaking and award-winning productions, including major wins in the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards for Trophy Boys and The Inheritance. Jones developed ongoing partnerships with key cultural organisations including City of Sydney, Mardi Gras, World Pride and Sydney Festival and, in 2022, directed the world premiere adaptation of The Museum of Modern Love for Seymour and Sydney Festival.

Supporting emerging and independent companies has also been a feature of Jones’ term with SIMA Jazz, Shaun Parker and Company, Squabbalogic and Sport for Jove all, at various times, in residence at Seymour.

The University of Sydney’s Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement, Michael Dagostino, said, "Tim has been the heart and driving force behind the Seymour Centre. Under his leadership, the Seymour Centre has flourished as a place of artistic excellence, education, and innovation.

“Tim’s ability to forge meaningful partnerships, both within the University of Sydney and across the arts sector, has enriched the cultural life of the city and created invaluable opportunities for artists and audiences alike. His legacy will be felt for many years to come."

Tim Jones said, "When I first took on the role at Seymour Centre, I articulated my vision for the Centre's future: to embrace its integral role within the University of Sydney, drawing inspiration from leading university-based performing arts centres worldwide, presenting work that stirs the intellect and the soul. I’m so proud of what we have been able to achieve over this time.

“After 16 years of creating, presenting and producing memorable performances and events, it's time for me to take my seat in the Seymour as an audience member, and pave the way for the next director to shape the future of one of Sydney's leading performing arts centres".

