THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is Coming to Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour

The Phantom of the Opera fans from around the world can kick off celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the iconic musical with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Sydney, Australia, where the outdoor production returns for a much-anticipated, limited run at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour from 27 March to 3 May 2026. With the iconic Sydney Opera House as a backdrop, a live orchestra, nightly fireworks, and pop-up restaurants and bars, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is one of the most unique theatrical experiences in the world, and the only place where you can see this magnificent, epic-scale production of The Phantom of the Opera under the stars.

Directed by Australia's master of musical theatre, Simon Phillips, with audacious costumes and sets by Gabriela Tylesova and choreography by Simone Sault, the outdoor staging brings a whole new level of spectacle to this legendary musical's defining moments—the mirror, the journey to the Phantom's lair, and the chandelier—all played out on an enormous stage built over Sydney Harbour. The Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour premiered in 2022, becoming the highest-grossing Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour production in the annual event's history. Four years later it’s proving more popular than ever, with 2026 advance sales soaring well above expectations, and an extra week has been added to the season due to popular demand.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is supported by the NSW Government, via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, and through the International Foundation for Arts and Culture as Naming Rights Partner, Dr Haruhisa Handa OA’s Patron in Chief, and OA's Principal Partner HSBC.