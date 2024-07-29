Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON in Sydney Will Go On Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sydney, your prayers have been answered! Tickets go on sale for the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy award-winning production, THE BOOK OF MORMON at 10:00am AEST, Friday 2 August.

“We are thrilled to be bringing one of the most successful and hilarious productions in the world to Sydney, one of the most iconic cities in the world,” said Australian producer Suzanne Jones of JONES Theatrical Group.

Winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album, The Book of Mormon will premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney from 15 July 2025.

THE BOOK OF MORMON made its world premiere in March 2011 at Broadway's Eugene O'Neil Theatre. The London production opened in February 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, winning four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

The show has set house records at 27 theatres across the US and broke theatre sales records at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theater more than 50 times. The London production broke box office records for the highest single day of sales in West End history.

In 2015, the first Australian production broke the record for the highest selling on-sale period of any production in Melbourne's Princess Theatre's 159-year history. THE BOOK OF MORMON won the Helpmann Award for Best Musical.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is co-directed by Casey Nicholaw and Parker and choreographed by Nicholaw.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television show, South Park, now in its 27th season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is the first person ever to achieve a double ‘EGOT,' winning at least two each of the four major entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is co-directed and choreographed by the Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning Casey Nicholaw. His Broadway and West End credits include Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Mean Girls, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Set design for THE BOOK OF MORMON is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by two-time Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.



THE BOOK OF MORMON is produced in Australia by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals and Suzanne Jones for JONES Theatrical Group.

Visit www.thebookofmormonmusical.com.au for further information.

