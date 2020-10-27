Tickets Now On Sale For CURSED! at Belvoir St Theatre

The season has now been extended to run from previews starting 24 October, opening on 29 October and running until 29 November 2020.

Tickets are now on sale for CURSED!, from hilarious new voice Kodie Bedford, Jaru woman and 2019 Balnaves Fellow.

After six months without performances, Cursed! is the second show to be presented at Belvoir following its reopening in September, with strict COVID-Safe protocols to ensure patron and artist safety. The season has now been extended to run from previews starting 24 October, opening on 29 October and running until 29 November 2020.

Cursed! features a stand-out cast of some of the country's finest talent including AFI-Award Winner Sacha Horler (ABC's The Letdown, FOX8's Love My Way), Valerie Bader (Belvoir's Jesus Wants Me for A Sunbeam, Channel 7's All Saints), Chenoa Deemal (Ensemble Theatre's Black Cockatoo, QTC/Grin & Tonic Theatre's The 7 Stages of Grieving), Shirong Wu (Channel 10's Neighbours, STC's White Pearl), Alex Stylianou (Belvoir 25A's The Greater Sunrise, web series All We Have Is Now) and Bjorn Stewart (Dark Place, ABC's Black Comedy), and is directed by Jason Klarwein, co-creator and director of 2018's My Name is Jimi as part of Sydney Festival.

Bernadette hasn't been home to Geraldton for a while. Her siblings are mad as cut snakes, the oldies are worse - even a simple conversation ends up a cyclone of screaming. But Nan's leaving the world, and this mixed-up family returns to the roost; a brother living a big lie, a daughter swimming in little lies, and a mum who can't tell the truth to save herself. Are they cursed? Or can they change the way they see themselves, and how the world sees them?

Kodie Bedford said: "Most people inherit money from their families. I inherited crazy. I thought it was a curse. But now I can make money by writing about it".

Eamon Flack, Belvoir Artistic Director, said: "This is the perfect play for right now - a joyous mad comedy about struggle, loss, identity and trying to get the hell out of your home state. It's not about Covid, but it's what we need: a portrait of a bunch of wayward souls doing their hilarious best".

Tickets: https://belvoir.com.au/productions/cursed/ or (02) 9699 3444

