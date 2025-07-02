Theatre Royal Sydney Celebrates Over 1 Million Tickets Sold Since 2021 Reopening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The iconic Theatre Royal Sydney has announced a major milestone, surpassing 1 million tickets sold since reopening in December 2021 following a major redevelopment.

The venue, located in the heart of Sydney’s Central Business District, has quickly reestablished itself as a cornerstone of the Australian theatre landscape, drawing praise from industry leaders and city officials for its cultural and economic impact.

The announcement coincides with the current run of the 40th Anniversary Australian Production of CATS the Musical, which returned to the venue where it originally premiered in 1985. Since its relaunch, the Theatre Royal Sydney has hosted a series of high-profile productions including TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Lehman Trilogy, The Rocky Horror Show, SIX, and Death of a Salesman.

Paul Dainty AO, producer of the record-breaking Australian tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, emphasized the venue’s role in the production’s success, stating, “The reopening of Theatre Royal Sydney was the key to the success of the Australian TINA tour. The Sydney season broke records, with over 300,000 tickets sold and the longest-running show in the venue’s recent history.”

Suzanne Jones, producer and CEO of JONES Theatrical Group, also praised the venue’s versatility and artistic significance, calling it “a cornerstone of the city’s theatrical scene” and an ideal home for the Australian premiere of Hadestown.

Theatre Royal Sydney’s rapid growth and cultural significance have not gone unnoticed by Sydney’s business and civic leaders. Andy Collins, Executive General Manager at Dexus, highlighted the theatre’s role in “enriching the city's night-time economy,” while Paul Nicolaou, Executive Director of Business Sydney, described it as “a vibrant theatrical jewel in the heart of our wonderful city.”

Co-founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire, Trafalgar Entertainment—the UK-based company behind the redevelopment—continues to expand its live entertainment portfolio across the Asia-Pacific region. The company is fresh off a five-star, sold-out West End run of Fiddler on the Roof and is developing new venues and productions in Australia and beyond.

Originally established in 1832, the current Theatre Royal Sydney opened in 1976, designed by celebrated architect Harry Seidler. The theatre was fully renovated by Trafalgar Entertainment and reopened in 2021 with an expanded capacity of 1,200 seats. The new auditorium was designed to meet international standards, ensuring no seat is more than 23 metres from the stage.

Upcoming productions at the venue include Here You Come Again (featuring the music of Dolly Parton), Shirley Valentine starring Natalie Bassingthwaighte, the original Australian musical The Lovers, and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

For more information, visit www.theatreroyalsydney.com

Photo credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images