The Wharf Revue Announces Last Show Ever

After twenty-five years in the harsh and unforgiving spotlight of politics, The Wharf Revue has decided to step away from public life.
“It's an opportunity to spend more time with family,” said a spokesperson. “At the end of the day, this is about the need for renewal. We'll serve one last term to max out the super and then try to pick up some kind of consultancy work or do a series of Survivor - look, it's too early to say but it has been an honour to serve the Australian people.”
Many public figures who've appeared in the show regularly over the years are lining up for a place in the final hurrah: Keating, Howard, Downer, Costello, Gillard, Abbott, Carr and other throwbacks too numerous to mention. And there are those who bear the torch of democracy today: Lambie, Hanson, Bandt, Dutton and Albo - a veritable “Who's that?” of Australian politics.
Written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott
Directors Jonathan Biggins and Drew Forsythe
Musical Director Phillip Scott
Performers Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe, Phillip Scott and David Whitney
Venue: Seymour Centre
Season: 11 November – 7 December
Performance Times: Mon-Tues 6:30pm, Wed-Sat 7:30pm, matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm
Price: Adults $95, Concessions $80, Under 30 $50
Bookings: seymourcentre.com or (02) 9061 5344
Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre
Season: 25 October – 2 November
Performance Times: Mon-Sat 8pm, matinee Sat 1pm
Price: Premium $90, Adults $80, Concessions and Under 30 $59
Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au or (02) 6275 2700
Videos