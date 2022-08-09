The Sydney Chamber Music Festival Returns to Manly Art Gallery & Museum in October

After being affected by two years of Covid, The Sydney Chamber Music Festival returns to Manly Art Gallery & Museum with three shows only on Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 October. This boutique-style festival was founded in 2008 by a small group of passionate music lovers and is the brainchild of Bridget Bolliger, a renowned Australian-Swiss solo flautist and teacher.

The festival offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the best Australian-based musicians playing fine classical music in a unique setting.

This year four unique programs will be presented including Footprint a poem composed as a homage to our land told by cardboard figures through movement and shadows. A world premiere of Jim Coye's Cryptozoologica that will take young children on an interactive adventure, where they encounter bizarre and wonderful animals through music and story. A celebration of music by female composers with Acacia Quartet and a program of exquisite dance music from English Renaissance to Spanish tango with Revival.