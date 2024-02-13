The National Gallery Reveals Special Programming Set For ENLIGHTEN 2024 Festival

The National Gallery has announced extended opening hours and live music during the Enlighten 2024 Festival.

From 1 to 11 March, the Gallery will remain open until 9pm, providing an opportunity for visitors to explore our diverse collection and exhibitions, including Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colourand Emily Kam Kngwarray with a special offer of two for one tickets.

In addition to the extended hours, the Gallery will present live music, kids and family activities and food every Friday and Saturday night during the 2024 Enlighten Festival. The live music lineup includes performances by Thelma Plum, Jem Cassar-Daley, Dan Sultan and Briggs.

National Gallery Deputy Director Adam Lindsay said visitors can kick start their evenings at the Gallery before heading out to experience the incredible Enlighten illuminations including theVincent Namatjira: Indigenous All Stars projection on the Gallery façade from 8pm every night.

‘First Nations artist Vincent Namatjira, Western Aranda people, is a celebrated portraitist and a satirical chronicler of Australian history and identity,’ Lindsay said.

‘To celebrate the launch of survey exhibition Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour, the National Gallery has commissioned a new projection and sound-based work by Namatjira to illuminate the building’s exterior for the 2024 Enlighten Festival – titled Indigenous All Stars.’

Indigenous All Stars highlights Namatjira’s Indigenous heroes, including great historical and political leaders Eddie Koiki Mabo, Vincent Lingiari and Albert Namatjira, sporting stars Adam Goodes, Cathy Freeman and Nicky Winmar, and the Tjilpi (senior men/elders) from Namatjira’s home on the APY Lands of South Australia.

Namatjira said, ‘Part of making things equal in this country is a greater acknowledgement and recognition of Aboriginal excellence past and present – our heroes, leaders, visionaries and trailblazers.’

The projection is accompanied by an original score created by Vincent Namatjira in collaboration with Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara guitarist-composer Jeremy Whiskey, also from Indulkana.

NATIONAL GALLERY UP LATE

The National Gallery will be open until 9pm throughout the 2024 Enlighten Festival (1 to 11 March). Entry is free.

Each night, wander our galleries and see the latest exhibitions including Emily Kam Kngwarray, a major retrospective of one of Australia’s most celebrated artists, and Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour, the first survey exhibition of acclaimed Western Aranda artist Vincent Namatjira.

Kids can get creative in an Art Together activity with Anangu artist Elizabeth Close, at the Emily Kam Kngwarray Art Cart, and in our Vincent Namatjira All Stars Studio, where visitors can create a trading card of their own hero.

National Gallery carparking will be free from 5pm. The P1 carpark (Parkes Place East) and P2 carpark (off Bowen Place) will be open.

The Gallery’s live music program will be held each Friday and Saturday evening during Enlighten. The lineup includes acclaimed musicians and performers and local support acts. Performances from 5.30-8pm. Presented by the National Gallery in association with Canberra Theatre Centre.