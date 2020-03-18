The Green Room Awards Will Be Streamed Online

The Green Room Awards have announced that they will be streamed online.

Read the statement below:

Dear Friends,

In light of efforts to slow the COVID-19 virus and the recent ban on non-essential gatherings of over 500 people, the Green Room Awards ceremony will sadly not go ahead at the Comedy Theatre on Monday 30 March 2020.

To ensure that artists, supporters and audiences can celebrate the outstanding work presented during 2019, we are instead working on a virtual ceremony.

We will be back in touch with further details of the virtual Green Room Awards celebration and ceremony shortly.

If you have already bought tickets, you will shortly be contacted by Ticketmaster to arrange a refund. If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating the refunded amount to the Green Room Awards to help support our costs. You can do so by clicking here: http://ow.ly/q1hb50yNznu

With best wishes,

Hilary Glow

President, Green Room Awards Association





