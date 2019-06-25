The 'Darkly Comic' WINK by Jen Silverman Arrives at Sydney's Kings X Theatre

Sofie and Gregor are drifting apart.

Their cat, Wink, is missing, and the only thing they share is their psychiatrist.

Then Wink turns up on the psychiatrist's couch...

One relationship falls apart - while another blossoms - as violent desires, domestic terrorism, and relentless feline vengeance drip from this ominous comedy about the thin line between civilisation and savagery.

Anthony Skuse directs Eloise Snape (MopHead's The Humans, FX Networks' Mr. Inbetween), Matthew Cheetham (Outhouse Theatre Co's The Flick, ABC TV + iview's Les Norton), Graeme McRae (Birdland, Foxtel's Secret City) and Sam O'Sullivan (The Norman Conquests, SBS Australia's On The Ropes) in the Australian Premiere of Jen Silverman's (The Moors, Netflix's Tales of the City) brand new play.

Playwright: Jen Silverman

Director: Anthony Skuse

with Eloise Snape, Matthew Cheetham, Graeme McRae & Sam O'Sullivan

Producer: Amelia Campbell for Wheels & Co Productions

Assistant Director & Stage Manager: Olivia Aleksoski

Set & Costume Design: Siobhan O'Hanlon

Sound Design & Composition: Ben Pierpoint

Lighting Design: Phoebe Pilcher

Photography: Robert Catto, Photographer

The show will take place August 2 - 24 at Sydney's King's Cross Theatre.

http://kingsxtheatre.com/wink





