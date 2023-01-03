Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash Will Celebrate Final Weeks of CINDERELLA in Sydney

Nine West continue their exclusive partnership on the tour.

Jan. 03, 2023  

To celebrate the final three weeks of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, the production and leading Australian footwear and accessories brand Nine West, have continued their exclusive partnership on the tour. They are offering Sydneysiders a limited opportunity to receive complimentary Nine West shoes and tickets to the show to their social media followers in The Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash.

Over five days commencing on Monday 9 January, a secret Sydney location will be revealed at the final stroke of 12 noon on Cinderella the Musical's Instagram and Facebook accounts. Followers will then have to dash to the specified location on a first come, first served basis to claim a pair of shoes from the exclusive Cinderella & Nine West collection and 2 x 'A' Reserve tickets to see the show. Only five prizes will be given away each day, so participants are encouraged to dash as quickly as possible to the secret location as soon as it's revealed.

The Nine West limited-edition Cinderella collection is inspired by Cinderella's glass slipper. Featuring statement heels with metallic and eye-catching textured glitter, this limited-edition range is perfect for shoe lovers looking for their own pair of Cinderella slippers.

Sydneysiders have only three weeks to book their tickets before this Tony Award-winning Broadway production waltzes out of the Sydney Lyric Theatre forever, with the final performance on Sunday 29 January. Audiences and critics have been unanimous in their praise for this lavish production throughout the wildly successful Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne seasons, produced by Opera Australia and John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia.

Leading the cast are Shubshri Kandiah as Ella, Ainsley Melham as Prince Topher, Silvie Paladino as Marie, the Fairy Godmother, Tina Bursill as Madame, and Nicholas Hammond as Lord Chancellor Sebastian. Matilda Moran and Bianca Bruce play Ella's stepsisters Gabrielle and Charlotte, while Daniel Belle is Lord Pinkleton and Josh Gardiner is Jean-Michel. Completing the cast are Sarah Bourke, William Brougham, Todd Dewberry, Danielle Evrat, Luke Haberecht, Matthew Jenson, Lauren Jimmieson, Leah Lim, Kassie Martin, Rubin Matters, Joshua Russell, Greta Sherriff, Lewis Shilvock, Suzanne Steele, Tom Struik, Daniel Szesiong Todd, Alexis van Maanen, Dean Vince, Daniel Wijngaarden, Erica Wild and Emily Wood.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is a romantic and exciting experience for anyone who's ever had a dream.




