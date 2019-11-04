The ACO and Giant Dwarf Will Present Pekka Kuusisto And Nico Muhly

Charismatic Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto and New York-based composer-pianist Nico Muhly will join forces for an immersive one-night-only performance at Redfern's Giant Dwarf on Wednesday 27 November.

The close friends and adventurous musical collaborators will perform a transcendent evening of music from JS Bach to Philip Glass and Arvo Pärt, as well as music by Muhly himself.

Muhly is one of today's most staggeringly prolific and sought-after composers, with over 100 compositions, including three operas, to his name. He began his career working for composer Philip Glass as an editor and keyboardist, and has since been commissioned by the likes of the New York Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Berlin Philharmonic and collaborated with artists including Björk, AHOHNI, and Grizzly Bear.

Described as "one-of-a-kind" by Toronto's The Globe and Mail, Kuusisto is renowned for his fresh and category-defying approach to performance. Widely recognised for his flair in directing ensembles from the violin, Kuusisto is Artistic Partner with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Artistic Director of ACO Collective - a string ensemble of Australia's most talented young professional musicians delivering innovative projects across the country.

